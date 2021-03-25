Bayley On How Vince McMahon Reacted To Her Cutting Her Hair

Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair.

“First, I think he would be so upset cause he’s the one who told me at my first match to put…I took my ponytail out,” she began. “I was wrestling [Alicia] Fox, and it was my first time debuting the character, and I took my ponytail out when I got in the ring cause I figured there’s no way they’ll let me wear this. Dusty yelled at me when I came back, ‘Don’t ever take the ponytail down.’ I was like, ‘Ok.’ So, I never did again. So, I think he would be a little disappointed or sad, maybe?

He went through everything with me. He tried to help me with my promos for years, you know. Now, it’s to the point where I have my own talk show, and I’m a completely different character and [I] look completely different. I hope that he would be so, so, proud. I think he would be entertained by it.”