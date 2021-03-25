WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bayley On How Vince McMahon Reacted To Her Cutting Her Hair
Posted By: Dustin on Mar 25, 2021
Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair.
Dusty Rhodes reaction
“First, I think he would be so upset cause he’s the one who told me at my first match to put…I took my ponytail out,” she began. “I was wrestling [Alicia] Fox, and it was my first time debuting the character, and I took my ponytail out when I got in the ring cause I figured there’s no way they’ll let me wear this. Dusty yelled at me when I came back, ‘Don’t ever take the ponytail down.’ I was like, ‘Ok.’ So, I never did again. So, I think he would be a little disappointed or sad, maybe?
He went through everything with me. He tried to help me with my promos for years, you know. Now, it’s to the point where I have my own talk show, and I’m a completely different character and [I] look completely different. I hope that he would be so, so, proud. I think he would be entertained by it.”
Vince McMahon's reaction
“He was in the production office, and I walked in. [I go], ‘All right, Vince. Here I am.’ He kind of just stared at me for a second. And then I spun around to make sure he knows that I cut my hair. I did this awkward spin, and he goes, ‘[It] looks awesome!'”