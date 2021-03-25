WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Eric Bischoff On AEW And WWE Making Their Brand Bigger Than Their Talent
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 25, 2021
On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year.
Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns, WWE has positioned its talent into interchangeable roles and made the company the star over the wrestlers.
“Going into WrestleMania there’s so much focus and attention on Roman Reigns, but one of the things I’ve said in WWE right now so much of everything feels equal,” Bischoff said. “Nothing other than going into the main event of WrestleMania, is the exception. If you take this moment we’re in out of it and you look at the last 12 months or couple of years, it seems like one of the things WWE has done is keep WWE as the most important star and everybody else is fairly interchangeable at a very high level.
They’re all at a very high level, they’re all important people, but not one of the stories tends to stand out until you get to WrestleMania. Perhaps there’s a conscious or subconscious reason people are doing it a little differently now."
He continued to say that AEW are trying to be the stars of their promotions over the wrestlers themselves.
“It seems to me that in AEW, AEW is the star and everybody else is a supporting cast member,” Bischoff said. “AEW does, and it’s not a critique, it’s actually acknowledging a better way of doing business where you’re keeping people at a high level but not consistently so they can cycle top talent in and out and you’re not seeing the same version of a storyline or different versions of the same storyline months on end.
Look what they did last week in the main event with Dr. Brit Baker [vs. Thunder Rosa], you’re seeing different things but who’s the face of AEW right now? It’d be hard to pick one, you can say who’s your favorite performer but it’d be hard to pick the face of the company.”
Mar 25 - WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his technical ability revealed he was diagnosis almost t[...]
Mar 25 - Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & CEO Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.[...]
Mar 25
Impact Wrestling Moves To Thursday Nights Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was th[...]
Mar 25 - Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was th[...]
Mar 25
AEW Dynamite Viewership Goes Down This Week Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #29. AEW ranked #[...]
Mar 25 - Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #29. AEW ranked #[...]
Mar 25
Update On Keith Lee's Absence From WWE Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got sidelined in Feb due to health reasons, and that WWE[...]
Mar 25 - Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got sidelined in Feb due to health reasons, and that WWE[...]
Mar 25 - WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE ThunderDome noted that the ThunderDome host asked fa[...]
Mar 25 - Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair. Dusty Rhodes reaction “First, I think he would be so upset cause he’s th[...]
Mar 25
Aleister Black Possible Return To Ring Soon It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuries. In a new update it appears that Black h[...]
Mar 25 - It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuries. In a new update it appears that Black h[...]
Mar 25 - On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year. Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns, WWE has positioned its talent into interchangeab[...]
Mar 25 - The Undertaker revealed news to now WWE Hall of Famer Kane that he was going to be inducted this year. Taker looked back on the various matches both him and Kane were involved with, and he reve[...]
Mar 25 - The Bella Twins aim to make their in ring returns sometime this fall according to Dave Meltzer. He said that they are going to make a return to the ring. The return date hasn't been set in ston[...]
Mar 25 - William Regal got physical with Adam Cole which resulted in Regal taking a bump after NXT went off the air the other night. NXT ended with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly facing off after the contr[...]
Mar 24 - For weeks there has been speculation that Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz would take place at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, as seen on Monday's Raw plans were changed. PWI[...]
Mar 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, John Silver apparently suffered a dislocated shoulder in the main event against Darby Allin for his TNT Championship. Allin won the match with a Canadian De[...]
Mar 24 - During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Christian Cage. Below is what was announced: - Chr[...]
Mar 24 - The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showed up on tonight's NXT on USA Network. The two cha[...]
Mar 24
Orange Cassidy’s New AEW Entrance Theme Leaked Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. His match for that show was taped tonight. L[...]
Mar 24 - Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. His match for that show was taped tonight. L[...]
Mar 24 - Tommaso Ciampa wants the NXT UK Championship. On tonight's NXT WALTER was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa who said he wants a shot at the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Imper[...]
Mar 24 - There was a special announcement promised by Cody and Brandi Rhodes for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. The special announcement was revealed to be a trailer to announce a new reality series starring [...]
Mar 24 - NXT General Manager William Regal announced that a 12-man battle royal will take place next Wednesday on USA Network. The match will feature Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA[...]
Mar 24 - New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will comp[...]
Mar 24 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they will have two chances to see AEW stars during Wre[...]
Mar 24 - Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali was revealed Wednesday as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Take a look back at one of Khali's earliest matches from 2001. [...]