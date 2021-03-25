Adam Cole Attacks William Regal After NXT Goes Off Air

When NXT went off the air, O'Reilly stormed out of the ring and called Adam Cole out for a fight away from security that held them back during the show. During this Cole attacked several members of the security team, then he dropped Regal with a right hand.

NXT ended with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly facing off after the contract signing for their “Unsanctioned, No Rules, No Liability” match for Night Two of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” PPV.

William Regal got physical with Adam Cole which resulted in Regal taking a bump after NXT went off the air the other night.

» More News From This Feed

Dean Malenko Reveals He's Living With Parkinson’s Disease

WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his technical ability revealed he was diagnosis almost t[...] Mar 25 - WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his technical ability revealed he was diagnosis almost t[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals "Upgraded Contract" For Red Velvet

Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & CEO Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.[...] Mar 25 - Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & CEO Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.[...]

Impact Wrestling Moves To Thursday Nights

Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was th[...] Mar 25 - Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was th[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Goes Down This Week

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #29. AEW ranked #[...] Mar 25 - Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #29. AEW ranked #[...]

Update On Keith Lee's Absence From WWE

Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got sidelined in Feb due to health reasons, and that WWE[...] Mar 25 - Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got sidelined in Feb due to health reasons, and that WWE[...]

Fans Were Reportedly Told To Give Randy Orton "Big Boos" On Monday's RAW

WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE ThunderDome noted that the ThunderDome host asked fa[...] Mar 25 - WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE ThunderDome noted that the ThunderDome host asked fa[...]

Bayley On How Vince McMahon Reacted To Her Cutting Her Hair

Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair. Dusty Rhodes reaction “First, I think he would be so upset cause he’s th[...] Mar 25 - Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair. Dusty Rhodes reaction “First, I think he would be so upset cause he’s th[...]

Aleister Black Possible Return To Ring Soon

It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuries. In a new update it appears that Black h[...] Mar 25 - It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuries. In a new update it appears that Black h[...]

Eric Bischoff On AEW And WWE Making Their Brand Bigger Than Their Talent

On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year. Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns, WWE has positioned its talent into interchangeab[...] Mar 25 - On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year. Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns, WWE has positioned its talent into interchangeab[...]

The Undertaker On Which Match He Liked Doing With Kane

The Undertaker revealed news to now WWE Hall of Famer Kane that he was going to be inducted this year. Taker looked back on the various matches both him and Kane were involved with, and he reve[...] Mar 25 - The Undertaker revealed news to now WWE Hall of Famer Kane that he was going to be inducted this year. Taker looked back on the various matches both him and Kane were involved with, and he reve[...]

Speculation: The Bella Twins Aim To Make In Ring Return This Fall

The Bella Twins aim to make their in ring returns sometime this fall according to Dave Meltzer. He said that they are going to make a return to the ring. The return date hasn't been set in ston[...] Mar 25 - The Bella Twins aim to make their in ring returns sometime this fall according to Dave Meltzer. He said that they are going to make a return to the ring. The return date hasn't been set in ston[...]

Adam Cole Attacks William Regal After NXT Goes Off Air

William Regal got physical with Adam Cole which resulted in Regal taking a bump after NXT went off the air the other night. NXT ended with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly facing off after the contr[...] Mar 25 - William Regal got physical with Adam Cole which resulted in Regal taking a bump after NXT went off the air the other night. NXT ended with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly facing off after the contr[...]

Reason Bad Bunny vs. The Miz Has Been Booked As A Singles Match At WrestleMania

For weeks there has been speculation that Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz would take place at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, as seen on Monday's Raw plans were changed. PWI[...] Mar 24 - For weeks there has been speculation that Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz would take place at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, as seen on Monday's Raw plans were changed. PWI[...]

AEW Star Suffers Possible Injury During Tonight's Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, John Silver apparently suffered a dislocated shoulder in the main event against Darby Allin for his TNT Championship. Allin won the match with a Canadian De[...] Mar 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, John Silver apparently suffered a dislocated shoulder in the main event against Darby Allin for his TNT Championship. Allin won the match with a Canadian De[...]

Loads Of Matches Confirmed For AEW Dynamite Next Week

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Christian Cage. Below is what was announced: - Chr[...] Mar 24 - During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Christian Cage. Below is what was announced: - Chr[...]

Updated Card For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 & 2

Following tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 & 2. Night 1 NXT Women’s ChampionshipIo Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez [...] Mar 24 - Following tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 & 2. Night 1 NXT Women’s ChampionshipIo Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez [...]

Shawn Michaels Appears On Tonight's NXT To Announce Big Stipulation

The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showed up on tonight's NXT on USA Network. The two cha[...] Mar 24 - The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showed up on tonight's NXT on USA Network. The two cha[...]

Orange Cassidy’s New AEW Entrance Theme Leaked

Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. His match for that show was taped tonight. L[...] Mar 24 - Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. His match for that show was taped tonight. L[...]

WALTER vs, Tommaso Ciampa Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Tommaso Ciampa wants the NXT UK Championship. On tonight's NXT WALTER was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa who said he wants a shot at the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Imper[...] Mar 24 - Tommaso Ciampa wants the NXT UK Championship. On tonight's NXT WALTER was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa who said he wants a shot at the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Imper[...]

Special Announcement From Cody and Brandi Rhodes Revealed

There was a special announcement promised by Cody and Brandi Rhodes for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. The special announcement was revealed to be a trailer to announce a new reality series starring [...] Mar 24 - There was a special announcement promised by Cody and Brandi Rhodes for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. The special announcement was revealed to be a trailer to announce a new reality series starring [...]

A Major Battle Royal Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

NXT General Manager William Regal announced that a 12-man battle royal will take place next Wednesday on USA Network. The match will feature Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA[...] Mar 24 - NXT General Manager William Regal announced that a 12-man battle royal will take place next Wednesday on USA Network. The match will feature Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA[...]

NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will comp[...] Mar 24 - New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will comp[...]

Christian Cage’s First AEW Match Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite

Christian Cage’s first AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kazarian backstage. Kazarian had some words for Ca[...] Mar 24 - Christian Cage’s first AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kazarian backstage. Kazarian had some words for Ca[...]

AEW Set To Host First House Show During WrestleMania Week

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they will have two chances to see AEW stars during Wre[...] Mar 24 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they will have two chances to see AEW stars during Wre[...]