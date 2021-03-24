Loads Of Matches Confirmed For AEW Dynamite Next Week
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2021
During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Christian Cage.
Below is what was announced:
- Christian Cage vs Frankie Kazarian
- QT Marshall vs Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson as special referee - Miro/Kib Sabian vs Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor Arcade Anarchy - Hikaru Shida/Tay Conti vs Nyla Rose/The Bunny - Kenny Omega/Good Brothers vs Lucha Bros/Laredo Kid
