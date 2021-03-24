Shawn Michaels Appears On Tonight's NXT To Announce Big Stipulation

The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showed up on tonight's NXT on USA Network.

The two champs were staring each other down when HBK appeared.

Shawn Michaels didn’t utter a word. He just simply got a ladder out from under the ring, slide it between the two men before tipping his hat.

The unification match now looks to be a ladder match, taking place on April 7 at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.