Special Announcement From Cody and Brandi Rhodes Revealed

The Rhodes family like we’ve never seen them before. “Rhodes To The Top” coming soon to @tntdrama 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/oGJleuEPPw

According to Deadline.com , "The new series will go inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire. Each 30-minute episode will offer a behind-the-scenes look inside and outside the ring. All of the drama wrought by a crew of wrestlers, family, and friends who both support and test them at every turn will be featured."

The special announcement was revealed to be a trailer to announce a new reality series starring the Rhodes family, titled - "The Rhodes To The Top" which will be airing on TNT soon.

There was a special announcement promised by Cody and Brandi Rhodes for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT.

» More News From This Feed

Reason Bad Bunny vs. The Miz Has Been Booked As A Singles Match At WrestleMania

For weeks there has been speculation that Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz would take place at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, as seen on Monday's Raw plans were changed. PWI[...] Mar 24 - For weeks there has been speculation that Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz would take place at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, as seen on Monday's Raw plans were changed. PWI[...]

AEW Star Suffers Possible Injury During Tonight's Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, John Silver apparently suffered a dislocated shoulder in the main event against Darby Allin for his TNT Championship. Allin won the match with a Canadian De[...] Mar 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, John Silver apparently suffered a dislocated shoulder in the main event against Darby Allin for his TNT Championship. Allin won the match with a Canadian De[...]

Loads Of Matches Confirmed For AEW Dynamite Next Week

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Christian Cage. Below is what was announced: - Chr[...] Mar 24 - During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Christian Cage. Below is what was announced: - Chr[...]

Updated Card For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 & 2

Following tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 & 2. Night 1 NXT Women’s ChampionshipIo Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez [...] Mar 24 - Following tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 & 2. Night 1 NXT Women’s ChampionshipIo Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez [...]

Shawn Michaels Appears On Tonight's NXT To Announce Big Stipulation

The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showed up on tonight's NXT on USA Network. The two cha[...] Mar 24 - The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showed up on tonight's NXT on USA Network. The two cha[...]

Orange Cassidy’s New AEW Entrance Theme Leaked

Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. His match for that show was taped tonight. L[...] Mar 24 - Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. His match for that show was taped tonight. L[...]

WALTER vs, Tommaso Ciampa Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Tommaso Ciampa wants the NXT UK Championship. On tonight's NXT WALTER was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa who said he wants a shot at the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Imper[...] Mar 24 - Tommaso Ciampa wants the NXT UK Championship. On tonight's NXT WALTER was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa who said he wants a shot at the NXT UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Imper[...]

Special Announcement From Cody and Brandi Rhodes Revealed

There was a special announcement promised by Cody and Brandi Rhodes for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. The special announcement was revealed to be a trailer to announce a new reality series starring [...] Mar 24 - There was a special announcement promised by Cody and Brandi Rhodes for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT. The special announcement was revealed to be a trailer to announce a new reality series starring [...]

A Major Battle Royal Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

NXT General Manager William Regal announced that a 12-man battle royal will take place next Wednesday on USA Network. The match will feature Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA[...] Mar 24 - NXT General Manager William Regal announced that a 12-man battle royal will take place next Wednesday on USA Network. The match will feature Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA[...]

NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will comp[...] Mar 24 - New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will comp[...]

Christian Cage’s First AEW Match Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite

Christian Cage’s first AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kazarian backstage. Kazarian had some words for Ca[...] Mar 24 - Christian Cage’s first AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kazarian backstage. Kazarian had some words for Ca[...]

AEW Set To Host First House Show During WrestleMania Week

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they will have two chances to see AEW stars during Wre[...] Mar 24 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they will have two chances to see AEW stars during Wre[...]

WATCH: The Great Khali During His Early In-Ring Career (2001)

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali was revealed Wednesday as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Take a look back at one of Khali's earliest matches from 2001. [...] Mar 24 - Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali was revealed Wednesday as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Take a look back at one of Khali's earliest matches from 2001. [...]

Orange Cassidy Is Getting A 'Dope' New Theme Song

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake will take place. The match [...] Mar 24 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake will take place. The match [...]

Sting Reveals Tony Khan Sent Him A Wrestling Ring To Train In

During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Sting had high praise for Darby Allin and also revealed Tony Khan sent him a ring to train in. On Tony Khan sending him a ring: “After five-[...] Mar 24 - During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Sting had high praise for Darby Allin and also revealed Tony Khan sent him a ring to train in. On Tony Khan sending him a ring: “After five-[...]

Jim Ross Comments On If AEW Cares About What Jim Cornette Says

Jim Cornette has been highly critical of AEW and some of their talent for a while now, and one man with the scoop on if AEW cares what Cornette has to say is Jim Ross. He said during his latest podca[...] Mar 24 - Jim Cornette has been highly critical of AEW and some of their talent for a while now, and one man with the scoop on if AEW cares what Cornette has to say is Jim Ross. He said during his latest podca[...]

MJF Discusses His Association With Chris Jericho, His New Faction & More

MJF was recently interviewed by TSN on a number of topics, including his new faction. On his association with Chris Jericho: “I did get to pick that guy’s brain and, as much as I d[...] Mar 24 - MJF was recently interviewed by TSN on a number of topics, including his new faction. On his association with Chris Jericho: “I did get to pick that guy’s brain and, as much as I d[...]

Bruce Prichard Confirms Mark Henry Was Once Considered To End Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak

Bruce Prichard confirmed a longstanding rumor on the most recent episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. The longtime WWE executive revealed that Mark Henry might have been the one to end the [...] Mar 24 - Bruce Prichard confirmed a longstanding rumor on the most recent episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. The longtime WWE executive revealed that Mark Henry might have been the one to end the [...]

Paul Heyman’s WWE Contract Possibly Expiring Soon

Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman’s contract with WWE could be about to expire soon, although he does think he will stay with the company[...] Mar 24 - Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman’s contract with WWE could be about to expire soon, although he does think he will stay with the company[...]

Stephanie McMahon Jokes About Katie Vick Whilst Congratulating Kane

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kane on his WWE Hall Of Fame induction. In her tweet, she ended it by saying "Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!" C[...] Mar 24 - Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kane on his WWE Hall Of Fame induction. In her tweet, she ended it by saying "Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!" C[...]

Change Made To NXT Women's Tag Team Title Match Tonight

Jessi Kamea has been removed from the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match for tonight's NXT. This is due to an injury. Mercedes Martinez will now team up with Aliyah vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackhear[...] Mar 24 - Jessi Kamea has been removed from the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match for tonight's NXT. This is due to an injury. Mercedes Martinez will now team up with Aliyah vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackhear[...]

Tony Khan Announces A New Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Adam Page will go up against Cezar Bononi in a singles match. "Following a win last night on @[...] Mar 24 - On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Adam Page will go up against Cezar Bononi in a singles match. "Following a win last night on @[...]

IMPACT Announces New Date For Upcoming Rebellion Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new date for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. HISTORIC IMPACT WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW TO TAKE PLACE ON TRADITIONAL NIGHT FOR MAJOR WRESTLING EVENTS NASHVILLE, T[...] Mar 24 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new date for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. HISTORIC IMPACT WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW TO TAKE PLACE ON TRADITIONAL NIGHT FOR MAJOR WRESTLING EVENTS NASHVILLE, T[...]

WWE Superstar To Take Time Off Due To Death Of Grandfather

Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, a[...] Mar 24 - Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, a[...]