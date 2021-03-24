A Major Battle Royal Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2021
NXT General Manager William Regal announced that a 12-man battle royal will take place next Wednesday on USA Network.
The match will feature Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Roderick Strong, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas, Cameron Grimes, and Austin Theory.
The final six men of the battle royal will then go on to compete in a gauntlet match. The order of the gauntlet match will be determined by the order of elimination from the battle royal.
The winner of the gauntlet match go up against Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
