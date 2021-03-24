Orange Cassidy Is Getting A 'Dope' New Theme Song

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake will take place. The match will be filmed tonight prior to Dynamite.

He also revealed that Cassidy will be getting a "dope" new theme song.

"For the fans attending tonight’s LIVE #AEWDynamite here in Jacksonville at @dailysplace, we’ll tape one of the top matches for next week’s #AEWDark: Elevation, Chuckie T/@orangecassidy v. Nemeth/Drake! Also 1st time anyone’s heard the new Orange Cassidy theme; I promise it’s dope"

On the topic of his new theme, Khan was asked if his theme is the one Cassidy used on the independent scene. He replied: "It’s not Jane. I’d tried to get it for a year & a half, they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through. It’s a new theme. The fans attending #AEWDynamite tonight in Jacksonville will be the first to ever hear it before we go Live on TNT!"