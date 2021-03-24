Jim Ross Comments On If AEW Cares About What Jim Cornette Says

He said during his latest podcast, "I'll be honest with you - I've never heard one talent say a word about him" ...listen to his full comments by clicking play below.

Jim Cornette has been highly critical of AEW and some of their talent for a while now, and one man with the scoop on if AEW cares what Cornette has to say is Jim Ross.

NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled[...] Mar 24 - New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled[...]

Christian Cage’s First AEW Match Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite

Christian Cage’s for AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kaz[...] Mar 24 - Christian Cage’s for AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kaz[...]

AEW Set To Host First House Show During WrestleMania Week

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they[...] Mar 24 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they[...]

WATCH: The Great Khali During His Early In-Ring Career (2001)

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali was revealed Wednesday as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Take a look ba[...] Mar 24 - Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali was revealed Wednesday as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Take a look ba[...]

Orange Cassidy Is Getting A 'Dope' New Theme Song

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ry[...] Mar 24 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ry[...]

Sting Reveals Tony Khan Sent Him A Wrestling Ring To Train In

During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Sting had high praise for Darby Allin and also revealed Tony Khan sent him a ring to train in. On[...] Mar 24 - During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Sting had high praise for Darby Allin and also revealed Tony Khan sent him a ring to train in. On[...]

Jim Ross Comments On If AEW Cares About What Jim Cornette Says

MJF Discusses His Association With Chris Jericho, His New Faction & More

MJF was recently interviewed by TSN on a number of topics, including his new faction. On his association with Chris Jericho: “I did get [...] Mar 24 - MJF was recently interviewed by TSN on a number of topics, including his new faction. On his association with Chris Jericho: “I did get [...]

Bruce Prichard Confirms Mark Henry Was Once Considered To End Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak

Bruce Prichard confirmed a longstanding rumor on the most recent episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. The longtime WWE executive revealed t[...] Mar 24 - Bruce Prichard confirmed a longstanding rumor on the most recent episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. The longtime WWE executive revealed t[...]

Paul Heyman’s WWE Contract Possibly Expiring Soon

Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman’s contract with WWE could be about to expire soon, al[...] Mar 24 - Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman’s contract with WWE could be about to expire soon, al[...]

Stephanie McMahon Jokes About Katie Vick Whilst Congratulating Kane

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kane on his WWE Hall Of Fame induction. In her tweet, she ended it by saying "Don’t worry, we [...] Mar 24 - Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kane on his WWE Hall Of Fame induction. In her tweet, she ended it by saying "Don’t worry, we [...]

Change Made To NXT Women's Tag Team Title Match Tonight

Jessi Kamea has been removed from the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match for tonight's NXT. This is due to an injury. Mercedes Martinez will now team up[...] Mar 24 - Jessi Kamea has been removed from the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match for tonight's NXT. This is due to an injury. Mercedes Martinez will now team up[...]

Tony Khan Announces A New Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Adam Page will go up against Cezar Bononi in a sing[...] Mar 24 - On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Adam Page will go up against Cezar Bononi in a sing[...]

IMPACT Announces New Date For Upcoming Rebellion Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new date for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. HISTORIC IMPACT WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW TO TAKE PLACE ON TRADITIO[...] Mar 24 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new date for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. HISTORIC IMPACT WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW TO TAKE PLACE ON TRADITIO[...]

WWE Superstar To Take Time Off Due To Death Of Grandfather

Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning.[...] Mar 24 - Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning.[...]

Why Daniel Bryan Was Mistakenly Named A 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

As recently reported, Daniel Bryan was mistakenly named as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee earlier this week. Peacock listed Bryan as a "2021 Hall of Fam[...] Mar 24 - As recently reported, Daniel Bryan was mistakenly named as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee earlier this week. Peacock listed Bryan as a "2021 Hall of Fam[...]

Chain Ropes Match and More Set For Tonight's MLW Fusion

MLW issued the following: FUSION Preview: Chain Rope Match, Mil Muertes & more TONIGHT on FUSION! Tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTu[...] Mar 24 - MLW issued the following: FUSION Preview: Chain Rope Match, Mil Muertes & more TONIGHT on FUSION! Tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTu[...]

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Featured In Latest AEW Advertisement On Impact Wrestling

During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW aired another advertisement featuring Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. The ad also featured, A[...] Mar 24 - During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW aired another advertisement featuring Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. The ad also featured, A[...]

Mustafa Ali Provides Important Update On His Health

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will not be undergoing surgery for his PCL tear and will continue to work through the injury. Ali revealed the news on Twit[...] Mar 24 - WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will not be undergoing surgery for his PCL tear and will continue to work through the injury. Ali revealed the news on Twit[...]

WWE Superstars To Feature Alongside Sport Stars In A New Video Game

WWE issued the following press release for the Ultimate Rivals: The Court video game. March 24, 2021 — Bit Fry and WWE today announce[...] Mar 24 - WWE issued the following press release for the Ultimate Rivals: The Court video game. March 24, 2021 — Bit Fry and WWE today announce[...]

Update On Who Made The Fiend’s New Melted Mask

The Fiend returned to WWE television with his most frightening look to date during the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. His attire and masked were m[...] Mar 24 - The Fiend returned to WWE television with his most frightening look to date during the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. His attire and masked were m[...]

Official WWE Shop Website Has New Look & Rewards Program

The official WWE has relaunched with a new look. The official shop also has a new rewards program. If you are a subscribed member you will earn rewar[...] Mar 24 - The official WWE has relaunched with a new look. The official shop also has a new rewards program. If you are a subscribed member you will earn rewar[...]

Kane To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump. The 2021 WWE [...] Mar 24 - The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump. The 2021 WWE [...]

Peacock Editing Out Controversial WWE Content

Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against t[...] Mar 24 - Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against t[...]