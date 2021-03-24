Change Made To NXT Women's Tag Team Title Match Tonight

Jessi Kamea has been removed from the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match for tonight's NXT. This is due to an injury. Mercedes Martinez will now team up with Aliyah vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

WWE announcement:

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon didn’t have to wait long for challengers to emerge courtesy of The Robert Stone Brand.

But with Jessi Kamea sidelined, they'll face a curveball in their first title defense against Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez tonight on NXT.

One week after stunning Raquel González & Dakota Kai to capture the titles, Blackheart & Moon ran into Stone and company, who laid down the challenge. The champions didn’t hesitate to accept.

However, Kamea has suffered an injury, leaving Aliyah without a partner — until Robert Stone convinced Martinez to step in thanks to a special incentive.

Can Blackheart & Moon “TCB” against Aliyah & Martinez? Tune in to NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!