Tony Khan Announces A New Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Adam Page will go up against Cezar Bononi in a singles match.

NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will comp[...] Mar 24 - New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - NIGHT ONE. It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT that MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma will comp[...]

Christian Cage’s First AEW Match Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite

Christian Cage’s for AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kazarian backstage. Kazarian had some words for Cage[...] Mar 24 - Christian Cage’s for AEW debut match has been announced. During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cage was met by SCU member Frankie Kazarian backstage. Kazarian had some words for Cage[...]

AEW Set To Host First House Show During WrestleMania Week

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they will have two chances to see AEW stars during Wre[...] Mar 24 - All Elite Wrestling is set to hold its first house show next month. AEW President Tony Khan told fans prior to tonight's Dynamite broadcast that they will have two chances to see AEW stars during Wre[...]

WATCH: The Great Khali During His Early In-Ring Career (2001)

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali was revealed Wednesday as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Take a look back at one of Khali's earliest matches from 2001. [...] Mar 24 - Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali was revealed Wednesday as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Take a look back at one of Khali's earliest matches from 2001. [...]

Orange Cassidy Is Getting A 'Dope' New Theme Song

AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake will take place. The match [...] Mar 24 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation. He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake will take place. The match [...]

Sting Reveals Tony Khan Sent Him A Wrestling Ring To Train In

During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Sting had high praise for Darby Allin and also revealed Tony Khan sent him a ring to train in. On Tony Khan sending him a ring: “After five-[...] Mar 24 - During a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Sting had high praise for Darby Allin and also revealed Tony Khan sent him a ring to train in. On Tony Khan sending him a ring: “After five-[...]

Jim Ross Comments On If AEW Cares About What Jim Cornette Says

Jim Cornette has been highly critical of AEW and some of their talent for a while now, and one man with the scoop on if AEW cares what Cornette has to say is Jim Ross. He said during his latest podca[...] Mar 24 - Jim Cornette has been highly critical of AEW and some of their talent for a while now, and one man with the scoop on if AEW cares what Cornette has to say is Jim Ross. He said during his latest podca[...]

MJF Discusses His Association With Chris Jericho, His New Faction & More

MJF was recently interviewed by TSN on a number of topics, including his new faction. On his association with Chris Jericho: “I did get to pick that guy’s brain and, as much as I d[...] Mar 24 - MJF was recently interviewed by TSN on a number of topics, including his new faction. On his association with Chris Jericho: “I did get to pick that guy’s brain and, as much as I d[...]

Bruce Prichard Confirms Mark Henry Was Once Considered To End Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak

Bruce Prichard confirmed a longstanding rumor on the most recent episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. The longtime WWE executive revealed that Mark Henry might have been the one to end the [...] Mar 24 - Bruce Prichard confirmed a longstanding rumor on the most recent episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. The longtime WWE executive revealed that Mark Henry might have been the one to end the [...]

Paul Heyman’s WWE Contract Possibly Expiring Soon

Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman’s contract with WWE could be about to expire soon, although he does think he will stay with the company[...] Mar 24 - Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman’s contract with WWE could be about to expire soon, although he does think he will stay with the company[...]

Stephanie McMahon Jokes About Katie Vick Whilst Congratulating Kane

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kane on his WWE Hall Of Fame induction. In her tweet, she ended it by saying "Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!" C[...] Mar 24 - Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Kane on his WWE Hall Of Fame induction. In her tweet, she ended it by saying "Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!" C[...]

Change Made To NXT Women's Tag Team Title Match Tonight

Jessi Kamea has been removed from the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match for tonight's NXT. This is due to an injury. Mercedes Martinez will now team up with Aliyah vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackhear[...] Mar 24 - Jessi Kamea has been removed from the NXT Women's Tag Team Title match for tonight's NXT. This is due to an injury. Mercedes Martinez will now team up with Aliyah vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackhear[...]

Tony Khan Announces A New Match For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Adam Page will go up against Cezar Bononi in a singles match. "Following a win last night on @[...] Mar 24 - On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Adam Page will go up against Cezar Bononi in a singles match. "Following a win last night on @[...]

IMPACT Announces New Date For Upcoming Rebellion Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new date for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. HISTORIC IMPACT WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW TO TAKE PLACE ON TRADITIONAL NIGHT FOR MAJOR WRESTLING EVENTS NASHVILLE, T[...] Mar 24 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new date for their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view. HISTORIC IMPACT WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW TO TAKE PLACE ON TRADITIONAL NIGHT FOR MAJOR WRESTLING EVENTS NASHVILLE, T[...]

WWE Superstar To Take Time Off Due To Death Of Grandfather

Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, a[...] Mar 24 - Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, a[...]

Why Daniel Bryan Was Mistakenly Named A 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

As recently reported, Daniel Bryan was mistakenly named as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee earlier this week. Peacock listed Bryan as a "2021 Hall of Fame Inductee" on the WWE Network. PWInsider is repo[...] Mar 24 - As recently reported, Daniel Bryan was mistakenly named as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee earlier this week. Peacock listed Bryan as a "2021 Hall of Fame Inductee" on the WWE Network. PWInsider is repo[...]

Chain Ropes Match and More Set For Tonight's MLW Fusion

MLW issued the following: FUSION Preview: Chain Rope Match, Mil Muertes & more TONIGHT on FUSION! Tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel MLW presents Fusion TONIGHT at 7pm ET [...] Mar 24 - MLW issued the following: FUSION Preview: Chain Rope Match, Mil Muertes & more TONIGHT on FUSION! Tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel MLW presents Fusion TONIGHT at 7pm ET [...]

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Featured In Latest AEW Advertisement On Impact Wrestling

During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW aired another advertisement featuring Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. The ad also featured, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his manager Impa[...] Mar 24 - During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW aired another advertisement featuring Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. The ad also featured, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his manager Impa[...]

Mustafa Ali Provides Important Update On His Health

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will not be undergoing surgery for his PCL tear and will continue to work through the injury. Ali revealed the news on Twitter. "To clear some confusion, I am not get[...] Mar 24 - WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will not be undergoing surgery for his PCL tear and will continue to work through the injury. Ali revealed the news on Twitter. "To clear some confusion, I am not get[...]

WWE Superstars To Feature Alongside Sport Stars In A New Video Game

WWE issued the following press release for the Ultimate Rivals: The Court video game. March 24, 2021 — Bit Fry and WWE today announced a new licensing agreement that will see WWE Supe[...] Mar 24 - WWE issued the following press release for the Ultimate Rivals: The Court video game. March 24, 2021 — Bit Fry and WWE today announced a new licensing agreement that will see WWE Supe[...]

Update On Who Made The Fiend’s New Melted Mask

The Fiend returned to WWE television with his most frightening look to date during the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. His attire and masked were melted and burned and many fans have been wondering[...] Mar 24 - The Fiend returned to WWE television with his most frightening look to date during the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. His attire and masked were melted and burned and many fans have been wondering[...]

Official WWE Shop Website Has New Look & Rewards Program

The official WWE has relaunched with a new look. The official shop also has a new rewards program. If you are a subscribed member you will earn reward points every time you make a purchase. Points ca[...] Mar 24 - The official WWE has relaunched with a new look. The official shop also has a new rewards program. If you are a subscribed member you will earn reward points every time you make a purchase. Points ca[...]

Kane To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Tue[...] Mar 24 - The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Tue[...]

Peacock Editing Out Controversial WWE Content

Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against their current standards and practices. One such ed[...] Mar 24 - Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against their current standards and practices. One such ed[...]