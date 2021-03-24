Why Daniel Bryan Was Mistakenly Named A 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2021
As
recently reported, Daniel Bryan was mistakenly named as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee earlier this week.
Peacock listed Bryan as a "2021 Hall of Fame Inductee" on the WWE Network.
PWInsider is reporting this was an accidental error when a collection of Bryan videos were added to Peacock with a subtitle intended for the Eric Bischoff collection that had also been uploaded.
Bryan is not going into the WWE Hall Of Fame...at least for now!
