Chain Ropes Match and More Set For Tonight's MLW Fusion
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2021
MLW issued the following:
FUSION Preview: Chain Rope Match, Mil Muertes & more TONIGHT on FUSION!
Tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel
MLW presents Fusion TONIGHT at 7pm ET featuring a 3 on 3 Chain Ropes fight, on Youtube and other platforms. (Learn more about where to watch.)
Chain Ropes Match: The Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy
Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco
Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Squad Soldier
Gino Medina vs. Zenshi
VE Nation joins forces with ACH as the Texas trio battles Team Filthy in the league’s first-ever Chain Ropes match on this edition of Fusion, presented by newlawoffice.com.
Ross and Marshall Von Erich have been unwavering in their attempts to get their hands on “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy. What happens when two bitter teams step into a ring surrounded by galvanized steel chain ropes? Tune in to find out!
With just seven days until Never Say Never, “The Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman stands across the ring from CONTRA’s armies as he faces a member of The Sentai Death Squad! Can the undefeated “Heavyweight Hustle” take down one of CONTRA’s soldiers en route to the biggest match of his career next week… or has CONTRA set a trap
Azteca Underground’s Mil Muertes aims to put another member of MLW’s roster six feet under as he steps foot in the ring against American luchador Gringo Loco.
“The Young GOAT” Myron Reed will speak his mind as he takes a break from his Never Say Never fight camp as he prepares for his huge Middleweight fight against CONTRA’s top ranked Iranian super soldier Daivari. What will Reed have to say?
In other action, Gino Medina clashes with Zenshi! “El Intocable” has made it absolutely clear: Gino wants a shot at his former “Dynastic bro” Richard Holliday’s Caribbean Championship. Can the second generation standout luchador ground the unique aerial assault of Zenshi as he continues to stake his claim and pressure the league for a title fight?
Join Rich Bocchini, fight analyst St. Laurent and backstage correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top ranked fights headlined by the first ever Chain Ropes match in league history.
Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. MLW airs on Fubo Sports Network and the Roku Channel on Friday nights 7pm / 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch.
About Major League Wrestling Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.
The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.
MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.
MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Lio Rush, Myron Reed and Injustice, Alicia Atout and many more.
MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.
Like MLW on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling Follow MLW on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MLW Follow MLW on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling Learn more about MLW at: https://www.MLW.com
Orange Cassidy Is Getting A 'Dope' New Theme Song AEW President Tony Khan has announced the first match for next Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation. He revealed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake will take place.
Paul Heyman's WWE Contract Possibly Expiring Soon Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman's contract with WWE could be about to expire soon, although he does think he will stay with the company
Update On Who Made The Fiend's New Melted Mask The Fiend returned to WWE television with his most frightening look to date during the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. His attire and masked were melted and burned and many fans have been wondering
Kane To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Tue
Peacock Editing Out Controversial WWE Content Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against their current standards and practices.
