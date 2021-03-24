WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kane To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 24, 2021

Kane To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.

The ceremony will feature the 2020 Class, featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger, as well as the 2021 Class, which includes Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

RVD and The Great Khali have also been confirmed, but not officially announced by WWE.

Below is the official WWE announcement:

Kane is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. The Big Red Monster was surprised with the news by his brother, The Undertaker, during WWE’s The Bump.

The Devil’s Favorite Demon will be enshrined in the hallowed hall during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

Kane’s legendary career was intertwined with The Deadman’s from the very beginning. Long thought to have perished in a fire at their family’s funeral home, Kane emerged through hellfire and brimstone to haunt his brother in Fall 1997, infamously tearing the door off Hell in a Cell to confront Undertaker and begin one of WWE’s most truly heated rivalries.

To settle their score, The Big Red Monster and The Phenom clashed in every conceivable type of match. They battled surrounded by flames in the first-ever Inferno Match, were locked inside Hell in a Cell and even tried to bury each other alive. It’s surprising that they were ever able to get along, but they did, proving to be one of WWE’s most deadly tag teams. The Brothers of Destruction wreaked havoc on WWE, capturing the World Tag Team Titles and the WCW Tag Team Titles.

Kane has also embraced the lighter side of things in WWE, as best evidenced by his time as a member of Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. The pair’s sojourn to anger management classes had WWE fans rolling on the floor in laughter, as did their infamous attempt to “hug it out” in the middle of the ring. Warm embraces aside, the duo was also a threat in the ring and captured the WWE Tag Team Titles.


