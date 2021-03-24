Peacock Editing Out Controversial WWE Content

Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against their current standards and practices.

One such edit has been a match from WrestleMania 6 featuring Roddy Piper vs. Bad News Brown that had Piper paint himself half-black.

In addition, a segment from the 2005 Survivor Series event that featured Vince McMahon using the “n” word to Booker T has been removed.

The material previously appeared on the WWE Network, but Peacock has different standards with regards to this historic content. It will be interesting to see how far they go with their edits.

