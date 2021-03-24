The Great Khali To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Great Khali is the latest name to be revealed for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class.

The Great Khali will join Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as part of the 2021 class. Khali was given the news by his former manager, Ranjin Singh on WWE Now India.

Khali is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion winning it back in 2007.

He is one of the biggest wrestling names in India where he is loved and respected hugely.