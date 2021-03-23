Batista Issues Statement Regarding WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser

Below is what he posted:

Batista went to Twitter and post a statement about his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He says he will not be a part of this years ceremony.

WWE Superstar To Take Time Off Due To Death Of Grandfather

Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, a[...] Mar 24 - Lince Dorado revealed that he will be taking time off from WWE due to the death of his grandfather this morning. "My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, a[...]

Why Daniel Bryan Was Mistakenly Named A 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

As recently reported, Daniel Bryan was mistakenly named as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee earlier this week. Peacock listed Bryan as a "2021 Hall of Fame Inductee" on the WWE Network. PWInsider is repo[...] Mar 24 - As recently reported, Daniel Bryan was mistakenly named as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee earlier this week. Peacock listed Bryan as a "2021 Hall of Fame Inductee" on the WWE Network. PWInsider is repo[...]

Chain Ropes Match and More Set For Tonight's MLW Fusion

MLW issued the following: FUSION Preview: Chain Rope Match, Mil Muertes & more TONIGHT on FUSION! Tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel MLW presents Fusion TONIGHT at 7pm ET [...] Mar 24 - MLW issued the following: FUSION Preview: Chain Rope Match, Mil Muertes & more TONIGHT on FUSION! Tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel MLW presents Fusion TONIGHT at 7pm ET [...]

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Featured In Latest AEW Advertisement On Impact Wrestling

During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW aired another advertisement featuring Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. The ad also featured, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his manager Impa[...] Mar 24 - During this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW aired another advertisement featuring Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. The ad also featured, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his manager Impa[...]

Mustafa Ali Provides Important Update On His Health

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will not be undergoing surgery for his PCL tear and will continue to work through the injury. Ali revealed the news on Twitter. "To clear some confusion, I am not get[...] Mar 24 - WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali will not be undergoing surgery for his PCL tear and will continue to work through the injury. Ali revealed the news on Twitter. "To clear some confusion, I am not get[...]

WWE Superstars To Feature Alongside Sport Stars In A New Video Game

WWE issued the following press release for the Ultimate Rivals: The Court video game. March 24, 2021 — Bit Fry and WWE today announced a new licensing agreement that will see WWE Supe[...] Mar 24 - WWE issued the following press release for the Ultimate Rivals: The Court video game. March 24, 2021 — Bit Fry and WWE today announced a new licensing agreement that will see WWE Supe[...]

Update On Who Made The Fiend’s New Melted Mask

The Fiend returned to WWE television with his most frightening look to date during the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. His attire and masked were melted and burned and many fans have been wondering[...] Mar 24 - The Fiend returned to WWE television with his most frightening look to date during the recent WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. His attire and masked were melted and burned and many fans have been wondering[...]

Official WWE Shop Website Has New Look & Rewards Program

The official WWE has relaunched with a new look. The official shop also has a new rewards program. If you are a subscribed member you will earn reward points every time you make a purchase. Points ca[...] Mar 24 - The official WWE has relaunched with a new look. The official shop also has a new rewards program. If you are a subscribed member you will earn reward points every time you make a purchase. Points ca[...]

Kane To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Tue[...] Mar 24 - The Undertaker has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Wednesday's edition of WWE The Bump. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Tue[...]

Peacock Editing Out Controversial WWE Content

Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against their current standards and practices. One such ed[...] Mar 24 - Since moving the WWE Network to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal has been making edits to historic WWE content that goes against their current standards and practices. One such ed[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal (Non-Title Match — If Sydal wins, he receives a title match) -[...] Mar 24 - AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal (Non-Title Match — If Sydal wins, he receives a title match) -[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, airing on the USA Network. - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey [...] Mar 24 - Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, airing on the USA Network. - NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey [...]

WWE Moving ThunderDome To Tampa’s Yuengling Center

WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) will bring its world-class viewing experience, WWE ThunderDome, to Yuengling Center as it remains in Tampa [...] Mar 24 - WWE issued the following: STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) will bring its world-class viewing experience, WWE ThunderDome, to Yuengling Center as it remains in Tampa [...]

The Great Khali To Be Inducted Into The 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Great Khali is the latest name to be revealed for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. The Great Khali will join Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as part of the 2021 class. Khali was given the news by h[...] Mar 24 - The Great Khali is the latest name to be revealed for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. The Great Khali will join Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff as part of the 2021 class. Khali was given the news by h[...]

AEW Wrestler Cezar Bononi Asking For Help With Wife's Leukemia Treatment

AEW wrestler Cezar Bononi posted to Twitter this morning and asked fans for help with his wife’s Leukemia treatment. He noted that his sister in law is a match donor for his wife's treatment, b[...] Mar 23 - AEW wrestler Cezar Bononi posted to Twitter this morning and asked fans for help with his wife’s Leukemia treatment. He noted that his sister in law is a match donor for his wife's treatment, b[...]

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Kane) Seeking Reelection In 2022

In 2018, Glenn Jacobs, better known to pro wrestling fans as Kane in WWE, was elected in Knox County, Tennessee to serve as their Mayor. An announcement on social media reveals Jacobs is set to[...] Mar 23 - In 2018, Glenn Jacobs, better known to pro wrestling fans as Kane in WWE, was elected in Knox County, Tennessee to serve as their Mayor. An announcement on social media reveals Jacobs is set to[...]

Another Big Name Confirmed For The WWE Hall Of Fame 2021

A new name has been revealed for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and it’s Rob Van Dam. Fightful Select revealed that RVD will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly in the class. RVD most rece[...] Mar 23 - A new name has been revealed for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and it’s Rob Van Dam. Fightful Select revealed that RVD will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly in the class. RVD most rece[...]

Aleister Black Dealing With Some Minor Injuries

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about WWE Superstar Aleister Black and revealed Black is dealing with some minor injuries. He did however note that [...] Mar 23 - During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about WWE Superstar Aleister Black and revealed Black is dealing with some minor injuries. He did however note that [...]

Danny Burch Has Suffered A Separated Shoulder, NXT Tag Titles Vacated

The Wrestling Observer recently reported that NXT star Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder on a recent episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT's injury report revealed that Burch was undergoing furt[...] Mar 23 - The Wrestling Observer recently reported that NXT star Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder on a recent episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT's injury report revealed that Burch was undergoing furt[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling?

Impact Wrestling returns on AXS TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced for the show: - Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz - Karl Anderson[...] Mar 23 - Impact Wrestling returns on AXS TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced for the show: - Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz - Karl Anderson[...]

Ric Flair Indicates Charlotte Is Missing WrestleMania 37

On Twitter, Ric Flair responded to his Daughter Charlotte Flair's COVID-19 announcement, Flair indicted on Twitter that Charlotte will be missing WWE WrestleMania 37: Praying For A Speedy Recovery![...] Mar 23 - On Twitter, Ric Flair responded to his Daughter Charlotte Flair's COVID-19 announcement, Flair indicted on Twitter that Charlotte will be missing WWE WrestleMania 37: Praying For A Speedy Recovery![...]

20 Years Ago Today WWF Bought WCW

March 23, 2001. The day that the world of sports entertainment was shaken to the core when Vincent Kennedy McMahon, owner of the World Wrestling Federation, purchased World Championship Wrestling. Rya[...] Mar 23 - March 23, 2001. The day that the world of sports entertainment was shaken to the core when Vincent Kennedy McMahon, owner of the World Wrestling Federation, purchased World Championship Wrestling. Rya[...]

Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced a six-man tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. He revealed The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will team up to take on The Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0 [...] Mar 23 - AEW President Tony Khan announced a six-man tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. He revealed The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will team up to take on The Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0 [...]