Another Big Name Confirmed For The WWE Hall Of Fame 2021

A new name has been revealed for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and it’s Rob Van Dam.

Fightful Select revealed that RVD will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly in the class.

RVD most recently wrestled for Impact in 2020 with his last WWE run back in 2014. He made a special appearance at the RAW Reunion show back in July 2019.

RVD will be featured in an upcoming episode of WWE Icons.

The 2020 and 2021 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 6.

Class of 2021

- Rob Van Dam TBC by WWE

- Eric Bischoff

- Molly Holly

More TBA...

Class of 2020

- Batista (Removed and will be inducted at another HOF)

- The Bella Twins

- JBL

- Jushin Thunder Liger

- “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

- The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)