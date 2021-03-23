Aleister Black Dealing With Some Minor Injuries

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about WWE Superstar Aleister Black and revealed Black is dealing with some minor injuries.

He did however note that his lack of TV time is a result of Paul Heyman being removed as the Executive Director of RAW.

Heyman was very high on Black and had many plans to push the likes of Black, Murphy, Andrade, and Angel Garza.

Some believe Black may not return to television and will leave the company when his contract is up.