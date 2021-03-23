Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Nearly 2 years after his @AEW debut in a classic match at #FyterFest 2019, @Laredokidpro1 will return for his #AEWDynamite debut this Wednesday LIVE on TNT, reuniting with the Lucha Brothers @ReyFenixMx & @PENTAELZEROM to battle World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks & @BranCutler ! pic.twitter.com/6gdtthBiim

He revealed The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will team up to take on The Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0 M & Rey Fenix) and Laredo Kid.

Another Big Name Confirmed For The WWE Hall Of Fame 2021

A new name has been revealed for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and it’s Rob Van Dam. Fightful Select revealed that RVD will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly in the class. RVD most rece[...] Mar 23 - A new name has been revealed for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and it’s Rob Van Dam. Fightful Select revealed that RVD will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly in the class. RVD most rece[...]

Aleister Black Dealing With Some Minor Injuries

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about WWE Superstar Aleister Black and revealed Black is dealing with some minor injuries. He did however note that [...] Mar 23 - During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about WWE Superstar Aleister Black and revealed Black is dealing with some minor injuries. He did however note that [...]

Danny Burch Has Suffered A Separated Shoulder, NXT Tag Titles Vacated

The Wrestling Observer recently reported that NXT star Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder on a recent episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT's injury report revealed that Burch was undergoing furt[...] Mar 23 - The Wrestling Observer recently reported that NXT star Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder on a recent episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT's injury report revealed that Burch was undergoing furt[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling?

Impact Wrestling returns on AXS TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced for the show: - Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz - Karl Anderson[...] Mar 23 - Impact Wrestling returns on AXS TV and the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Below are the matches that have been announced for the show: - Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz - Karl Anderson[...]

Ric Flair Indicates Charlotte Is Missing WrestleMania 37

On Twitter, Ric Flair responded to his Daughter Charlotte Flair's COVID-19 announcement, Flair indicted on Twitter that Charlotte will be missing WWE WrestleMania 37: Praying For A Speedy Recovery![...] Mar 23 - On Twitter, Ric Flair responded to his Daughter Charlotte Flair's COVID-19 announcement, Flair indicted on Twitter that Charlotte will be missing WWE WrestleMania 37: Praying For A Speedy Recovery![...]

20 Years Ago Today WWF Bought WCW

March 23, 2001. The day that the world of sports entertainment was shaken to the core when Vincent Kennedy McMahon, owner of the World Wrestling Federation, purchased World Championship Wrestling. Rya[...] Mar 23 - March 23, 2001. The day that the world of sports entertainment was shaken to the core when Vincent Kennedy McMahon, owner of the World Wrestling Federation, purchased World Championship Wrestling. Rya[...]

Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced a six-man tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. He revealed The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will team up to take on The Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0 [...] Mar 23 - AEW President Tony Khan announced a six-man tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. He revealed The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will team up to take on The Lucha Brothers (Penta El 0 [...]

FTW Title To Be Defended On Tonight’s AEW Dark, Full Card

AEW returns with another episode of Dark, which will air on the official AEW YouTube channel from 7PM EST. One of the big matches set for tonight will see Brian Cage defending the FTW Title against B[...] Mar 23 - AEW returns with another episode of Dark, which will air on the official AEW YouTube channel from 7PM EST. One of the big matches set for tonight will see Brian Cage defending the FTW Title against B[...]

Tonight's Dark Side of the Ring Confidential Preview Featuring The Von Erichs

Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential on VICE TV will feature the Von Erichs. Journey back to Dallas as Dark Side of the Ring Confidential looks at the Von Erich fami[...] Mar 23 - Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential on VICE TV will feature the Von Erichs. Journey back to Dallas as Dark Side of the Ring Confidential looks at the Von Erich fami[...]

Two AEW Stars Miss Working With WWE Superstars

- AEW Star Matt Hardy has revealed on Twitter that he misses working with his Brother Jeff Hardy, who currently is under contract with WWE. Matt responded to a fan tweet, which you can read below. [...] Mar 23 - - AEW Star Matt Hardy has revealed on Twitter that he misses working with his Brother Jeff Hardy, who currently is under contract with WWE. Matt responded to a fan tweet, which you can read below. [...]

Arn Anderson Recalls Kurt Angle Beating Up John Cena For Real

During a recent episode of his weekly ‘ARN podcast’, Arn Anderson was asked about working with John Cena during his time with WWE. Arn discussed an incident of Kurt Angle beating up Cena f[...] Mar 23 - During a recent episode of his weekly ‘ARN podcast’, Arn Anderson was asked about working with John Cena during his time with WWE. Arn discussed an incident of Kurt Angle beating up Cena f[...]

LISTEN: 83 Weeks Episode 156​: "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig

On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss the incredible career of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. Here is the d[...] Mar 23 - On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss the incredible career of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. Here is the d[...]

Aleister Black Comments on His Friendship/Working Relationship w/ Andrade "Cien" Almas, Andrade Responds

WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black posted the following on Twitter: .@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From s[...] Mar 23 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black posted the following on Twitter: .@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From s[...]

Randy Orton Confronts "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Conclusion of Tonight's Raw

In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton summoned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Orton attempted to light The Fiend on fire once again, and managed to deliver an RKO, but The Fiend quickly r[...] Mar 22 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton summoned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Orton attempted to light The Fiend on fire once again, and managed to deliver an RKO, but The Fiend quickly r[...]

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Confirmed for WrestleMania 37

It has been officially confirmed that at WrestleMania 37, "The Viper" Randy Orton will square off against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. As fans will recall, Orton and Wyatt had previously faced each ot[...] Mar 22 - It has been officially confirmed that at WrestleMania 37, "The Viper" Randy Orton will square off against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. As fans will recall, Orton and Wyatt had previously faced each ot[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Elias on Raw, Shane McMahon Accepts Braun's WrestleMania Challenge

"The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Elias on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Strowman challenged Shane McMahon to a match at WrestleMania [...] Mar 22 - "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Elias on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Strowman challenged Shane McMahon to a match at WrestleMania [...]

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Defeat Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler picked up a win over the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Those @ReginaldWWE almost just cost @Nia[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler picked up a win over the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Those @ReginaldWWE almost just cost @Nia[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Benjamin & Alexander in Handicap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over the former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. As [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over the former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. As [...]

Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston picked up a victory over A.J. Styles. Not so fast, @AustinCreedWins...@TheGiantOmos provides the [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston picked up a victory over A.J. Styles. Not so fast, @AustinCreedWins...@TheGiantOmos provides the [...]

The Miz Defeats Jeff Hardy on Raw, Gets Hit with a Guitar by Bad Bunny, WrestleMania Match Made Official

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE Champion The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After issuing the challenge to Bad Bunny, The Miz defeated [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE Champion The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After issuing the challenge to Bad Bunny, The Miz defeated [...]

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Title Match Made Official for WrestleMania 37

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley officially debuted as a member of the Raw roster and challenged the Raw Women's Champi[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley officially debuted as a member of the Raw roster and challenged the Raw Women's Champi[...]

Asuka Defeats Peyton Royce on Raw, Gets Challenged to WrestleMania Match by Rhea Ripley

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka picked up a win over Peyton Royce in a very competitive match-up. After Asuka's victory, she was confronted by former WWE [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka picked up a win over Peyton Royce in a very competitive match-up. After Asuka's victory, she was confronted by former WWE [...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Sheamus on Monday Night Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley competed in a non-title match against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. Lashley defeated Sheamus by submission[...] Mar 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley competed in a non-title match against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. Lashley defeated Sheamus by submission[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She Has Been Absent from WWE Programming

In an update on the whereabouts of Monday Night Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair, Charlotte revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been at home, trying to rest an[...] Mar 22 - In an update on the whereabouts of Monday Night Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair, Charlotte revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been at home, trying to rest an[...]