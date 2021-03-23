FTW Title To Be Defended On Tonight’s AEW Dark, Full Card

AEW returns with another episode of Dark, which will air on the official AEW YouTube channel from 7PM EST.

One of the big matches set for tonight will see Brian Cage defending the FTW Title against Brandon Cutler.

Check out the announced card below.

- FTW Title Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Brandon Cutler

- Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake

- Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

- QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean

- Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler

- Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin

- The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure

- Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia

- Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize

- SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs