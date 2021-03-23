Two AEW Stars Miss Working With WWE Superstars

- AEW Star Matt Hardy has revealed on Twitter that he misses working with his Brother Jeff Hardy, who currently is under contract with WWE.

Matt responded to a fan tweet, which you can read below.

I miss working together with my brother. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 23, 2021

- AEW star Britt Baker is also missing her boyfriend WWE NXT Adam Cole, who she met on Bumble, the dating app. Baker has revealed she would like to work with Cole in the same company, but doesn't see herself leaving AEW.

She told Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, "I would love to work in the same company as Adam Cole, but I'm probably never leaving AEW."

She added, "It would make things easier and that it's no secret Adam Cole is backstage from time to time to hang out and that his best friends are The Bucks & Kenny".