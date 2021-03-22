Drew McIntyre Defeats Benjamin & Alexander in Handicap Match on Raw

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

What a BIG win for @DMcIntyreWWE on the Road to #WrestleMania ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fmhQfJVwKF

The #HurtBusiness banned from ringside for @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @fightbobby at #WrestleMania ? @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander aren't about to let it happen. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hfO0K7qdyL

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over the former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. As a result of McIntyre's win, The Hurt Business is banned from ringside during the WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 37.

LISTEN: 83 Weeks Episode 156​: "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig

On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss the incredible career of the late, great WWE Hall [...] Mar 23 - On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss the incredible career of the late, great WWE Hall [...]

Aleister Black Comments on His Friendship/Working Relationship w/ Andrade "Cien" Almas, Andrade Responds

WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black posted the following on Twitter: .@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st oppon[...] Mar 23 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black posted the following on Twitter: .@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st oppon[...]

Randy Orton Confronts "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Conclusion of Tonight's Raw

In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton summoned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Orton attempted to light The Fiend on fire once again, and [...] Mar 22 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton summoned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Orton attempted to light The Fiend on fire once again, and [...]

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Confirmed for WrestleMania 37

It has been officially confirmed that at WrestleMania 37, "The Viper" Randy Orton will square off against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. As fans will re[...] Mar 22 - It has been officially confirmed that at WrestleMania 37, "The Viper" Randy Orton will square off against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. As fans will re[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Elias on Raw, Shane McMahon Accepts Braun's WrestleMania Challenge

"The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Elias on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Strowman challen[...] Mar 22 - "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Elias on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Strowman challen[...]

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Defeat Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler picked up a win over the team of Mandy Rose and Dana B[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler picked up a win over the team of Mandy Rose and Dana B[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Benjamin & Alexander in Handicap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over the former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Ce[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over the former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Ce[...]

Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston picked up a victory over A.J. Styles. Not so fa[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston picked up a victory over A.J. Styles. Not so fa[...]

The Miz Defeats Jeff Hardy on Raw, Gets Hit with a Guitar by Bad Bunny, WrestleMania Match Made Official

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE Champion The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After iss[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE Champion The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After iss[...]

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Title Match Made Official for WrestleMania 37

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley officially debuted as a member of the Raw[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley officially debuted as a member of the Raw[...]

Asuka Defeats Peyton Royce on Raw, Gets Challenged to WrestleMania Match by Rhea Ripley

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka picked up a win over Peyton Royce in a very competitive match-up. After [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka picked up a win over Peyton Royce in a very competitive match-up. After [...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Sheamus on Monday Night Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley competed in a non-title match against "The Celtic Warrio[...] Mar 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley competed in a non-title match against "The Celtic Warrio[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She Has Been Absent from WWE Programming

In an update on the whereabouts of Monday Night Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair, Charlotte revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive fo[...] Mar 22 - In an update on the whereabouts of Monday Night Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair, Charlotte revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive fo[...]

Andrade Reportedly Doesn't Have A Non Compete Clause

Now former WWE Superstar Andrade reportedly doesn't have a non compete clause which means he can go work for anybody he wishes right now. F4WOnline i[...] Mar 22 - Now former WWE Superstar Andrade reportedly doesn't have a non compete clause which means he can go work for anybody he wishes right now. F4WOnline i[...]

Vince McMahon Video Shows Him Working At WWE HQ Gym

WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte shared a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon working out. “Leg Day!! [fire emoji] [s[...] Mar 22 - WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte shared a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon working out. “Leg Day!! [fire emoji] [s[...]

Mick Foley On Wanting Lex Luger In WWE Hall Of Fame

Mick Foley laid out a case on why Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and below is what he had stated. Lex Luger was supposed to [...] Mar 22 - Mick Foley laid out a case on why Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and below is what he had stated. Lex Luger was supposed to [...]

Preview for WWE RAW Tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on tonight's episode of RAW. The WWE Fastlane fallout will be covered tonight, and here's what WWE plans to focu[...] Mar 22 - The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on tonight's episode of RAW. The WWE Fastlane fallout will be covered tonight, and here's what WWE plans to focu[...]

WWE Fastlane Match With Big E And Apollo Crews Botched

According to a post by Ringside News, the match starring Big E and Apollo Crews ended up as a botch. A lot of fans online were totally confused by the[...] Mar 22 - According to a post by Ringside News, the match starring Big E and Apollo Crews ended up as a botch. A lot of fans online were totally confused by the[...]

Georgia Smith On Inducting Father Davey Boy Smith Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of all the events planned then which include WrestleMania 37. About of [...] Mar 22 - Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of all the events planned then which include WrestleMania 37. About of [...]

WWE Are Reportedly Staying Silent About Charlette Flair WrestleMania Plans

WWE posted on their social media and website to announce that Andrade was released. Also it appears that WWE removed Flair from many of their WrestleM[...] Mar 22 - WWE posted on their social media and website to announce that Andrade was released. Also it appears that WWE removed Flair from many of their WrestleM[...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com Launches A New Logo

WrestlingNewsSource.com has a new logo! After over 10 years of displaying the “ThunderBolt” design, it is time for a change! We’ve [...] Mar 22 - WrestlingNewsSource.com has a new logo! After over 10 years of displaying the “ThunderBolt” design, it is time for a change! We’ve [...]

Randy Orton's Wife BLASTS Alexa Bliss On Twitter

Randy Orton’s wife has blasted Alexa Bliss on Twitter. During tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned in shocking [...] Mar 22 - Randy Orton’s wife has blasted Alexa Bliss on Twitter. During tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned in shocking [...]

WWE Releases Andrade

WWE has released a statement on their official website confirming the release of Andrade. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrad[...] Mar 21 - WWE has released a statement on their official website confirming the release of Andrade. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrad[...]

WWE To Address Live Streaming Issues During Fastlane

WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream [...] Mar 21 - WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream [...]