Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Raw

. @TrueKofi capitalizes on an unexpected Francesca appearance and pins @AJStylesOrg on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/DmN1SeKTAl

Not so fast, @AustinCreedWins ... @TheGiantOmos provides the insurance as @AJStylesOrg takes control against @TrueKofi on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/T0HmZ3JPOy

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston picked up a victory over A.J. Styles.

» More News From This Feed

LISTEN: 83 Weeks Episode 156​: "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig

On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss the incredible career of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. Here is the d[...] Mar 23 - On this week's episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discuss the incredible career of the late, great WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. Here is the d[...]

Aleister Black Comments on His Friendship/Working Relationship w/ Andrade "Cien" Almas, Andrade Responds

WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black posted the following on Twitter: .@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From s[...] Mar 23 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black posted the following on Twitter: .@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From s[...]

Randy Orton Confronts "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Conclusion of Tonight's Raw

In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton summoned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Orton attempted to light The Fiend on fire once again, and managed to deliver an RKO, but The Fiend quickly r[...] Mar 22 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton summoned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Orton attempted to light The Fiend on fire once again, and managed to deliver an RKO, but The Fiend quickly r[...]

Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Confirmed for WrestleMania 37

It has been officially confirmed that at WrestleMania 37, "The Viper" Randy Orton will square off against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. As fans will recall, Orton and Wyatt had previously faced each ot[...] Mar 22 - It has been officially confirmed that at WrestleMania 37, "The Viper" Randy Orton will square off against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. As fans will recall, Orton and Wyatt had previously faced each ot[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Elias on Raw, Shane McMahon Accepts Braun's WrestleMania Challenge

"The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Elias on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Strowman challenged Shane McMahon to a match at WrestleMania [...] Mar 22 - "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Elias on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Strowman challenged Shane McMahon to a match at WrestleMania [...]

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Defeat Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler picked up a win over the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Those @ReginaldWWE almost just cost @Nia[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler picked up a win over the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Those @ReginaldWWE almost just cost @Nia[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Benjamin & Alexander in Handicap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over the former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. As [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over the former Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. As [...]

Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods) Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston picked up a victory over A.J. Styles. Not so fast, @AustinCreedWins...@TheGiantOmos provides the [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston picked up a victory over A.J. Styles. Not so fast, @AustinCreedWins...@TheGiantOmos provides the [...]

The Miz Defeats Jeff Hardy on Raw, Gets Hit with a Guitar by Bad Bunny, WrestleMania Match Made Official

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE Champion The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After issuing the challenge to Bad Bunny, The Miz defeated [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former two-time WWE Champion The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After issuing the challenge to Bad Bunny, The Miz defeated [...]

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Title Match Made Official for WrestleMania 37

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley officially debuted as a member of the Raw roster and challenged the Raw Women's Champi[...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE NXT and NXT U.K. Women's Champion Rhea Ripley officially debuted as a member of the Raw roster and challenged the Raw Women's Champi[...]

Asuka Defeats Peyton Royce on Raw, Gets Challenged to WrestleMania Match by Rhea Ripley

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka picked up a win over Peyton Royce in a very competitive match-up. After Asuka's victory, she was confronted by former WWE [...] Mar 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Raw Women's Champion Asuka picked up a win over Peyton Royce in a very competitive match-up. After Asuka's victory, she was confronted by former WWE [...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Sheamus on Monday Night Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley competed in a non-title match against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. Lashley defeated Sheamus by submission[...] Mar 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley competed in a non-title match against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. Lashley defeated Sheamus by submission[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She Has Been Absent from WWE Programming

In an update on the whereabouts of Monday Night Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair, Charlotte revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been at home, trying to rest an[...] Mar 22 - In an update on the whereabouts of Monday Night Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair, Charlotte revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been at home, trying to rest an[...]

Andrade Reportedly Doesn't Have A Non Compete Clause

Now former WWE Superstar Andrade reportedly doesn't have a non compete clause which means he can go work for anybody he wishes right now. F4WOnline is reporting that he reportedly has no non compete [...] Mar 22 - Now former WWE Superstar Andrade reportedly doesn't have a non compete clause which means he can go work for anybody he wishes right now. F4WOnline is reporting that he reportedly has no non compete [...]

Vince McMahon Video Shows Him Working At WWE HQ Gym

WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte shared a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon working out. “Leg Day!! [fire emoji] [silly emoji] We did Leg Press, & Hack Squats be[...] Mar 22 - WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte shared a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon working out. “Leg Day!! [fire emoji] [silly emoji] We did Leg Press, & Hack Squats be[...]

Mick Foley On Wanting Lex Luger In WWE Hall Of Fame

Mick Foley laid out a case on why Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and below is what he had stated. Lex Luger was supposed to become the next big star, the next Hulk Hogan, but[...] Mar 22 - Mick Foley laid out a case on why Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and below is what he had stated. Lex Luger was supposed to become the next big star, the next Hulk Hogan, but[...]

Preview for WWE RAW Tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on tonight's episode of RAW. The WWE Fastlane fallout will be covered tonight, and here's what WWE plans to focus on. Rhea Ripley is set to make her RAW debut [...] Mar 22 - The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on tonight's episode of RAW. The WWE Fastlane fallout will be covered tonight, and here's what WWE plans to focus on. Rhea Ripley is set to make her RAW debut [...]

WWE Fastlane Match With Big E And Apollo Crews Botched

According to a post by Ringside News, the match starring Big E and Apollo Crews ended up as a botch. A lot of fans online were totally confused by the match's ending as it came off sloppy. Ring[...] Mar 22 - According to a post by Ringside News, the match starring Big E and Apollo Crews ended up as a botch. A lot of fans online were totally confused by the match's ending as it came off sloppy. Ring[...]

Georgia Smith On Inducting Father Davey Boy Smith Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of all the events planned then which include WrestleMania 37. About of this, The British Bulldog's daughter had spoken ab[...] Mar 22 - Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of all the events planned then which include WrestleMania 37. About of this, The British Bulldog's daughter had spoken ab[...]

WWE Are Reportedly Staying Silent About Charlette Flair WrestleMania Plans

WWE posted on their social media and website to announce that Andrade was released. Also it appears that WWE removed Flair from many of their WrestleMania graphics recently. Flair makes around seven [...] Mar 22 - WWE posted on their social media and website to announce that Andrade was released. Also it appears that WWE removed Flair from many of their WrestleMania graphics recently. Flair makes around seven [...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com Launches A New Logo

WrestlingNewsSource.com has a new logo! After over 10 years of displaying the “ThunderBolt” design, it is time for a change! We’ve retained familiar elements such as the ThunderBolt[...] Mar 22 - WrestlingNewsSource.com has a new logo! After over 10 years of displaying the “ThunderBolt” design, it is time for a change! We’ve retained familiar elements such as the ThunderBolt[...]

Randy Orton's Wife BLASTS Alexa Bliss On Twitter

Randy Orton’s wife has blasted Alexa Bliss on Twitter. During tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned in shocking fashion leading to Bliss pinning Orton in a very s[...] Mar 22 - Randy Orton’s wife has blasted Alexa Bliss on Twitter. During tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned in shocking fashion leading to Bliss pinning Orton in a very s[...]

WWE Releases Andrade

WWE has released a statement on their official website confirming the release of Andrade. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future e[...] Mar 21 - WWE has released a statement on their official website confirming the release of Andrade. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future e[...]

WWE To Address Live Streaming Issues During Fastlane

WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream going down during the event although the Peacock s[...] Mar 21 - WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream going down during the event although the Peacock s[...]