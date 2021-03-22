WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mick Foley On Wanting Lex Luger In WWE Hall Of Fame
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 22, 2021
Mick Foley laid out a case on why Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and below is what he had stated.
Lex Luger was supposed to become the next big star, the next Hulk Hogan, but obviously this didn't work out in his favor. This was how then WWF pushed Luger, anyway.
“Lex Luger deserves to be the WWE Hall of Fame. The magnitude of his star power necessitates his inclusion, and I will argue the sooner, the better. He’s had some tough times, both emotionally and physically. Decades of heavy lifting, the physical trauma of playing college and professional football, and year after year traveling the world and bumping in the ring took their toll on Luger’s in the most severe of ways. In November 2007, a nerve impingement in his neck left Luger with no feeling in his arms or legs for weeks on end. Thankfully, he regained much of his range of motion, but he no longer looks like the “Total Package” of old. But to see the Luger of today is to see a kind and humble man, devoted to God, full of positivity, and grateful for his fans.”
