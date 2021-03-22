The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on tonight's episode of RAW. The WWE Fastlane fallout will be covered tonight, and here's what WWE plans to focus on.

Vince McMahon Video Shows Him Working At WWE HQ Gym

WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte shared a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon working out. “Leg Day!! [fire emoji] [silly emoji] We did Leg Press, & Hack Squats be[...] Mar 22 - WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte shared a new clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon working out. “Leg Day!! [fire emoji] [silly emoji] We did Leg Press, & Hack Squats be[...]

Mick Foley On Wanting Lex Luger In WWE Hall Of Fame

Mick Foley laid out a case on why Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and below is what he had stated. Lex Luger was supposed to become the next big star, the next Hulk Hogan, but[...] Mar 22 - Mick Foley laid out a case on why Lex Luger should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and below is what he had stated. Lex Luger was supposed to become the next big star, the next Hulk Hogan, but[...]

Preview for WWE RAW Tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on tonight's episode of RAW. The WWE Fastlane fallout will be covered tonight, and here's what WWE plans to focus on. Rhea Ripley is set to make her RAW debut [...] Mar 22 - The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on tonight's episode of RAW. The WWE Fastlane fallout will be covered tonight, and here's what WWE plans to focus on. Rhea Ripley is set to make her RAW debut [...]

WWE Fastlane Match With Big E And Apollo Crews Botched

According to a post by Ringside News, the match starring Big E and Apollo Crews ended up as a botch. A lot of fans online were totally confused by the match's ending as it came off sloppy. Ring[...] Mar 22 - According to a post by Ringside News, the match starring Big E and Apollo Crews ended up as a botch. A lot of fans online were totally confused by the match's ending as it came off sloppy. Ring[...]

Georgia Smith On Inducting Father Davey Boy Smith Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of all the events planned then which include WrestleMania 37. About of this, The British Bulldog's daughter had spoken ab[...] Mar 22 - Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of all the events planned then which include WrestleMania 37. About of this, The British Bulldog's daughter had spoken ab[...]

WWE Are Reportedly Staying Silent About Charlette Flair WrestleMania Plans

WWE posted on their social media and website to announce that Andrade was released. Also it appears that WWE removed Flair from many of their WrestleMania graphics recently. Flair makes around seven [...] Mar 22 - WWE posted on their social media and website to announce that Andrade was released. Also it appears that WWE removed Flair from many of their WrestleMania graphics recently. Flair makes around seven [...]

WrestlingNewsSource.com Launches A New Logo

WrestlingNewsSource.com has a new logo! After over 10 years of displaying the “ThunderBolt” design, it is time for a change! We’ve retained familiar elements such as the ThunderBolt[...] Mar 22 - WrestlingNewsSource.com has a new logo! After over 10 years of displaying the “ThunderBolt” design, it is time for a change! We’ve retained familiar elements such as the ThunderBolt[...]

Randy Orton's Wife BLASTS Alexa Bliss On Twitter

Randy Orton’s wife has blasted Alexa Bliss on Twitter. During tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned in shocking fashion leading to Bliss pinning Orton in a very s[...] Mar 22 - Randy Orton’s wife has blasted Alexa Bliss on Twitter. During tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned in shocking fashion leading to Bliss pinning Orton in a very s[...]

WWE Releases Andrade

WWE has released a statement on their official website confirming the release of Andrade. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future e[...] Mar 21 - WWE has released a statement on their official website confirming the release of Andrade. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future e[...]

WWE To Address Live Streaming Issues During Fastlane

WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream going down during the event although the Peacock s[...] Mar 21 - WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream going down during the event although the Peacock s[...]

Roman Reigns Defeats Daniel Bryan to Retain Universal Title at WWE Fastlane, Will Defend Against Edge at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Daniel Bryan. Reigns will defend the title agains[...] Mar 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Daniel Bryan. Reigns will defend the title agains[...]

Alexa Bliss Defeats Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Returns from Hell!

Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view featured the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who assisted Alexa Bliss in her match against Randy Orton. There's a scary amount of motivation in these[...] Mar 21 - Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view featured the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who assisted Alexa Bliss in her match against Randy Orton. There's a scary amount of motivation in these[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Fastlane

At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in an extremely hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match. You think @DMcIntyreWWE means business?#WWE[...] Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in an extremely hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match. You think @DMcIntyreWWE means business?#WWE[...]

Seth Rollins Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane

At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after delivering a Curb Stomp. While trying to send a message to @WWECesaro, @WWERollins in[...] Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after delivering a Curb Stomp. While trying to send a message to @WWECesaro, @WWERollins in[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Elias (Shane McMahon's Replacement) at WWE Fastlane

At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Braun Strowman defeated Elias after a Running Powerslam. Strowman was originally set to face Shane McMahon, but Shane was allegedly injured while trai[...] Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Braun Strowman defeated Elias after a Running Powerslam. Strowman was originally set to face Shane McMahon, but Shane was allegedly injured while trai[...]

Big E Retains WWE I.C. Championship Against Apollo Crews at WWE Fastlane

In the second bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E successfully retained his title against former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. .@WW[...] Mar 21 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E successfully retained his title against former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. .@WW[...]

Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Against Banks & Belair at WWE Fastlane

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax successfully retained their championships against Bianca Belair and Smac[...] Mar 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax successfully retained their championships against Bianca Belair and Smac[...]

RETRIBUTION Seemingly Disbands During WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

After suffering a loss to WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle during tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, Mustafa Ali was abandoned and then attacked by his RETRIBUTION henchmen, seemingl[...] Mar 21 - After suffering a loss to WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle during tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, Mustafa Ali was abandoned and then attacked by his RETRIBUTION henchmen, seemingl[...]

Matt Riddle Retains WWE U.S. Title Against Mustafa Ali at WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

During tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against Mustafa Ali. .@SuperKingofBros looks to hold off an ultra[...] Mar 21 - During tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against Mustafa Ali. .@SuperKingofBros looks to hold off an ultra[...]

Opening Match For Tonight's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View Revealed

WWE revealed on social media that the main Fastlane pay-per-view will open with the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The match will feature, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Sas[...] Mar 21 - WWE revealed on social media that the main Fastlane pay-per-view will open with the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The match will feature, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Sas[...]

Shane McMahon Possibly Not Able to Perform at Tonight's WWE Fastlane PPV

It appears as though Shane McMahon might end up being pulled from tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE filmed a segment which showed McMahon warming up for his scheduled bout against Bra[...] Mar 21 - It appears as though Shane McMahon might end up being pulled from tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE filmed a segment which showed McMahon warming up for his scheduled bout against Bra[...]

WATCH: WWE Fastlane Kickoff: March 21, 2021

The following is the 2021 WWE Fastlane kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Mar 21 - The following is the 2021 WWE Fastlane kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Nick Aldis Retains NWA World Title Against Aron Stevens in Back for the Attack Main Event

In the main event of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Nick Aldis successfully retained his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champion[...] Mar 21 - In the main event of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Nick Aldis successfully retained his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champion[...]

Trevor Murdoch Retains NWA National Championship Against Chris Adonis at Back for the Attack

In a battle between two former WWE Superstars, NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch successfully retained his championship against "The Masterpiece" Chris Adonis at today's NWA Back for the Attack&nbs[...] Mar 21 - In a battle between two former WWE Superstars, NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch successfully retained his championship against "The Masterpiece" Chris Adonis at today's NWA Back for the Attack&nbs[...]