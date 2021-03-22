WWE Fastlane Match With Big E And Apollo Crews Botched

According to a post by Ringside News, the match starring Big E and Apollo Crews ended up as a botch. A lot of fans online were totally confused by the match's ending as it came off sloppy.

Ringside News reports that the ending to this match was botched. Big E was still slated to keep the title.

Crews ended up getting heat by beating down Big E after the match had ended, and this wasn't how it was supposed to end. WWE went with it because there was no other choice due to it being live.