Georgia Smith On Inducting Father Davey Boy Smith Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month as part of all the events planned then which include WrestleMania 37.

About of this, The British Bulldog's daughter had spoken about her dad's career as a pro wrestler.

“This is probably gonna sound cliché but Summer Slam’92, just because I believe that was my dad’s, like that was his moment,” Georgia said. “You know, he and Bret sold it out in like 10 hours which has never been done before, never been done again. The fact that it was in England, I was there live for it, and just the whole story around it, the time, the era. It was just such a prestige moment and I wish now I could go back.. like my age now, and see it live but I’m just so grateful that you know, I got to experience this and see my dad, who was only 29 then. It was magic and I think the more as time goes on, the more like that match is brought up about. It’s not a cult classic, but over time it’s getting better and better.”

Due to COVID the plans are to hold a ThunderDome this year, and she said she wishes her family could attend but she is still excited. Georgia said that she will be in attendance, alongside her brother and her mom.