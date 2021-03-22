WWE Are Reportedly Staying Silent About Charlette Flair WrestleMania Plans

WWE posted on their social media and website to announce that Andrade was released. Also it appears that WWE removed Flair from many of their WrestleMania graphics recently.

Flair makes around seven figures, and this does include her other ventures and not just her WWE contract. Her plans for WrestleMania are being kept quiet according to Dave Meltzer, but he stated that there is for sure a story there.

As with most things, WWE could change the plans but this seems to be what is being reportedly in the cards at this moment.