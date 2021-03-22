WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WrestlingNewsSource.com Launches A New Logo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 22, 2021

WrestlingNewsSource.com Launches A New Logo

WrestlingNewsSource.com has a new logo!

After over 10 years of displaying the “ThunderBolt” design, it is time for a change! We’ve retained familiar elements such as the ThunderBolt and a similar color pallet. The logo was inspired by a mixture of old newspaper presentations, comics, and old punk band logos!

The logo is also a much more suitable one for applying to merchandise etc. If that’s your way of supporting us, click here to check out our WNS t-shirts.

It also seems entirely fitting that WNS has a new logo as we head into our 15th year online with lots of changes to our platform to come. WNS established in 2006 as the form Wrestling-Radio.com, rebranding in 2010 to WrestlingNewsSource.com.

We’re slowly starting to roll it out.

I hope you like the new design and continue to let WNS blow up your phone!⚡💥


