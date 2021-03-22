Randy Orton's Wife BLASTS Alexa Bliss On Twitter

Randy Orton’s wife has blasted Alexa Bliss on Twitter.

During tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned in shocking fashion leading to Bliss pinning Orton in a very sexually provocative manner.

Kim Orton, wife of Randy was not happy about what she say, and tweeted, "@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just f--ked up little girl"

It will be interesting to see if there is any follow-up to this on Monday's WWE Raw.