WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Seth Rollins Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 21, 2021
At tonight's WWE
Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after delivering a Curb Stomp.
https://wrestlr.me/67172/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 21
Mar 21 - WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream [...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view featured the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who assisted Alexa Bliss in her match against Randy Orton[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in an extremely hard-hitting No Holds Barred Mat[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after delivering a Curb Stomp. While tryi[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Braun Strowman defeated Elias after a Running Powerslam. Strowman was originally set to face Shane M[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E successfully retained his title against forme[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax successfully retained [...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - After suffering a loss to WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle during tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, Mustafa Ali was abandoned and t[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - During tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against Mustafa Al[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - WWE revealed on social media that the main Fastlane pay-per-view will open with the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The match will feature[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - It appears as though Shane McMahon might end up being pulled from tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE filmed a segment which showed McM[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - The following is the 2021 WWE Fastlane kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In the main event of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Nick Aldis successfully retained his NWA World Heavyweight Championship a[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In a battle between two former WWE Superstars, NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch successfully retained his championship against "The Masterpiece" C[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Kamille Brickhouse defeated former NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to become the ne[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, "The Pope" Elijah Burke went to a time limit draw against Thom Latimer in a match for the N[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In the second bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (A.K.A. Brodus Clay) picked u[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In the opening bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Slice Boogie defeated Jordan Clearwater, Jax Dane and former IMAPCT Wre[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell made an appearance at today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - There has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION in WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select who revealed a "high-level pitch" was made recently [...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 in a match against Shingo Takagi. This was their third time in a New Japan ring. Ospreay's win now guaran[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the top moments from Stone Cold Steve Austin on the microphone. Fe[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - During a recent appearance on the Figure Four Daily podcast, pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm expressed some issues with the Christian Cage was intro[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - During the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle looked back at the SummerSlam 2000 pay-per-view where he went up against The Rock and [...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π