Braun Strowman Defeats Elias (Shane McMahon's Replacement) at WWE Fastlane

"You're taking my place, tonight." OH, so that was @shanemcmahon 's idea... @IAmEliasWWE is set for action against @BraunStrowman RIGHT NOW at #WWEFastlane ! pic.twitter.com/qIGOvGXWi7

At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Braun Strowman defeated Elias after a Running Powerslam. Strowman was originally set to face Shane McMahon, but Shane was allegedly injured while training and named Elias as his replacement.

WWE To Address Live Streaming Issues During Fastlane

WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream going down during the event although the Peacock s[...] Mar 21 - WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream going down during the event although the Peacock s[...]

Roman Reigns Defeats Daniel Bryan to Retain Universal Title at WWE Fastlane, Will Defend Against Edge at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Daniel Bryan. Reigns will defend the title agains[...] Mar 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Daniel Bryan. Reigns will defend the title agains[...]

Alexa Bliss Defeats Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Returns from Hell!

Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view featured the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who assisted Alexa Bliss in her match against Randy Orton. There's a scary amount of motivation in these[...] Mar 21 - Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view featured the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who assisted Alexa Bliss in her match against Randy Orton. There's a scary amount of motivation in these[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Fastlane

At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in an extremely hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match. You think @DMcIntyreWWE means business?#WWE[...] Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in an extremely hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match. You think @DMcIntyreWWE means business?#WWE[...]

Seth Rollins Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane

At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after delivering a Curb Stomp. While trying to send a message to @WWECesaro, @WWERollins in[...] Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after delivering a Curb Stomp. While trying to send a message to @WWECesaro, @WWERollins in[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Elias (Shane McMahon's Replacement) at WWE Fastlane

Big E Retains WWE I.C. Championship Against Apollo Crews at WWE Fastlane

In the second bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E successfully retained his title against former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. .@WW[...] Mar 21 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E successfully retained his title against former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. .@WW[...]

Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Against Banks & Belair at WWE Fastlane

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax successfully retained their championships against Bianca Belair and Smac[...] Mar 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax successfully retained their championships against Bianca Belair and Smac[...]

RETRIBUTION Seemingly Disbands During WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

After suffering a loss to WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle during tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, Mustafa Ali was abandoned and then attacked by his RETRIBUTION henchmen, seemingl[...] Mar 21 - After suffering a loss to WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle during tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, Mustafa Ali was abandoned and then attacked by his RETRIBUTION henchmen, seemingl[...]

Matt Riddle Retains WWE U.S. Title Against Mustafa Ali at WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

During tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against Mustafa Ali. .@SuperKingofBros looks to hold off an ultra[...] Mar 21 - During tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against Mustafa Ali. .@SuperKingofBros looks to hold off an ultra[...]

Opening Match For Tonight's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View Revealed

WWE revealed on social media that the main Fastlane pay-per-view will open with the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The match will feature, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Sas[...] Mar 21 - WWE revealed on social media that the main Fastlane pay-per-view will open with the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The match will feature, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Sas[...]

Shane McMahon Possibly Not Able to Perform at Tonight's WWE Fastlane PPV

It appears as though Shane McMahon might end up being pulled from tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE filmed a segment which showed McMahon warming up for his scheduled bout against Bra[...] Mar 21 - It appears as though Shane McMahon might end up being pulled from tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE filmed a segment which showed McMahon warming up for his scheduled bout against Bra[...]

WATCH: WWE Fastlane Kickoff: March 21, 2021

The following is the 2021 WWE Fastlane kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Mar 21 - The following is the 2021 WWE Fastlane kickoff show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Nick Aldis Retains NWA World Title Against Aron Stevens in Back for the Attack Main Event

In the main event of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Nick Aldis successfully retained his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champion[...] Mar 21 - In the main event of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Nick Aldis successfully retained his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champion[...]

Trevor Murdoch Retains NWA National Championship Against Chris Adonis at Back for the Attack

In a battle between two former WWE Superstars, NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch successfully retained his championship against "The Masterpiece" Chris Adonis at today's NWA Back for the Attack&nbs[...] Mar 21 - In a battle between two former WWE Superstars, NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch successfully retained his championship against "The Masterpiece" Chris Adonis at today's NWA Back for the Attack&nbs[...]

Kamille Brickhouse Defeats Thunder Rosa at NWA Back for the Attack, Now No. 1 Contender for NWA Women's Title

At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Kamille Brickhouse defeated former NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to become the new Number One Contender to Serena Deeb's NWA Women'[...] Mar 21 - At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Kamille Brickhouse defeated former NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to become the new Number One Contender to Serena Deeb's NWA Women'[...]

"The Pope" Elijah Burke Retains NWA T.V. Title Against Thom Latimer at Back for the Attack

At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, "The Pope" Elijah Burke went to a time limit draw against Thom Latimer in a match for the NWA World Television Championship. As a result of t[...] Mar 21 - At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, "The Pope" Elijah Burke went to a time limit draw against Thom Latimer in a match for the NWA World Television Championship. As a result of t[...]

Tyrus Defeats Kratos at NWA Back for the Attack

In the second bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (A.K.A. Brodus Clay) picked up a win over one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Ch[...] Mar 21 - In the second bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (A.K.A. Brodus Clay) picked up a win over one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Ch[...]

Slice Boogie Wins Fatal 4-Way Match at NWA Back for the Attack

In the opening bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Slice Boogie defeated Jordan Clearwater, Jax Dane and former IMAPCT Wrestling star Crimson in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Fou[...] Mar 21 - In the opening bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Slice Boogie defeated Jordan Clearwater, Jax Dane and former IMAPCT Wrestling star Crimson in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Fou[...]

Former WWE and IMPACT Star Taryn Terrell Appears at NWA Back for the Attack

Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell made an appearance at today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view: .@IAmTarynTerrell has come out to sco[...] Mar 21 - Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell made an appearance at today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view: .@IAmTarynTerrell has come out to sco[...]

A Change In Direction Reportedly Pitched For RETRIBUTION

There has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION in WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select who revealed a "high-level pitch" was made recently that will likely lead to some sort of pitch, with [...] Mar 21 - There has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION in WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select who revealed a "high-level pitch" was made recently that will likely lead to some sort of pitch, with [...]

Will Ospreay Wins The New Japan Cup 2021, Shocking Ending!

Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 in a match against Shingo Takagi. This was their third time in a New Japan ring. Ospreay's win now guarantees him a title shot at Kota Ibushi's unified IWG[...] Mar 21 - Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 in a match against Shingo Takagi. This was their third time in a New Japan ring. Ospreay's win now guarantees him a title shot at Kota Ibushi's unified IWG[...]

WWE 'Top 10' Looks Back At Stone Cold Steve Austin Mic Moments

WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the top moments from Stone Cold Steve Austin on the microphone. Few Superstars are as deadly with a microphone as Au[...] Mar 21 - WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the top moments from Stone Cold Steve Austin on the microphone. Few Superstars are as deadly with a microphone as Au[...]

Lance Storm On Concerns With How Christian Cage Is Being Introduced In AEW

During a recent appearance on the Figure Four Daily podcast, pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm expressed some issues with the Christian Cage was introduced in AEW. "To start, I love Christian. I thin[...] Mar 21 - During a recent appearance on the Figure Four Daily podcast, pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm expressed some issues with the Christian Cage was introduced in AEW. "To start, I love Christian. I thin[...]