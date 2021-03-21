WATCH: WWE Fastlane Kickoff: March 21, 2021

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 21 - WWE is to address the streaming issues that fans experienced during tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Many fans reported their stream going down during the event although the Peacock s[...]
Mar 21 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his championship against Daniel Bryan. Reigns will defend the title agains[...]
Mar 21 - Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view featured the return of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who assisted Alexa Bliss in her match against Randy Orton. There's a scary amount of motivation in these[...]
Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in an extremely hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match. You think @DMcIntyreWWE means business?#WWE[...]
Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after delivering a Curb Stomp. While trying to send a message to @WWECesaro, @WWERollins in[...]
Mar 21 - At tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Braun Strowman defeated Elias after a Running Powerslam. Strowman was originally set to face Shane McMahon, but Shane was allegedly injured while trai[...]
Mar 21 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E successfully retained his title against former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. .@WW[...]
Mar 21 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax successfully retained their championships against Bianca Belair and Smac[...]
Mar 21 - After suffering a loss to WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle during tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, Mustafa Ali was abandoned and then attacked by his RETRIBUTION henchmen, seemingl[...]
Mar 21 - During tonight's WWE Fastlane kickoff show, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against Mustafa Ali. .@SuperKingofBros looks to hold off an ultra[...]
Mar 21 - WWE revealed on social media that the main Fastlane pay-per-view will open with the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. The match will feature, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Sas[...]
Mar 21 - It appears as though Shane McMahon might end up being pulled from tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE filmed a segment which showed McMahon warming up for his scheduled bout against Bra[...]
Mar 21 - In the main event of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Nick Aldis successfully retained his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champion[...]
Mar 21 - In a battle between two former WWE Superstars, NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch successfully retained his championship against "The Masterpiece" Chris Adonis at today's NWA Back for the Attack&nbs[...]
Mar 21 - At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Kamille Brickhouse defeated former NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to become the new Number One Contender to Serena Deeb's NWA Women'[...]
Mar 21 - At today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, "The Pope" Elijah Burke went to a time limit draw against Thom Latimer in a match for the NWA World Television Championship. As a result of t[...]
Mar 21
Mar 21 - In the second bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (A.K.A. Brodus Clay) picked up a win over one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Ch[...]
Mar 21 - In the opening bout of today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view, Slice Boogie defeated Jordan Clearwater, Jax Dane and former IMAPCT Wrestling star Crimson in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Fou[...]
Mar 21 - Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell made an appearance at today's NWA Back for the Attack pay-per-view: .@IAmTarynTerrell has come out to sco[...]
Mar 21 - There has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION in WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select who revealed a "high-level pitch" was made recently that will likely lead to some sort of pitch, with [...]
Mar 21 - Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 in a match against Shingo Takagi. This was their third time in a New Japan ring. Ospreay's win now guarantees him a title shot at Kota Ibushi's unified IWG[...]
Mar 21 - WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the top moments from Stone Cold Steve Austin on the microphone. Few Superstars are as deadly with a microphone as Au[...]
Mar 21 - During a recent appearance on the Figure Four Daily podcast, pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm expressed some issues with the Christian Cage was introduced in AEW. "To start, I love Christian. I thin[...]
Mar 21 - During the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle looked back at the SummerSlam 2000 pay-per-view where he went up against The Rock and Triple H. He revealed he was legitimately knocked [...]