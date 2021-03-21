WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
A Change In Direction Reportedly Pitched For RETRIBUTION
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 21, 2021
There has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION in WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select who revealed a "high-level pitch" was made recently that will likely lead to some sort of pitch, with tentative plans that could see changes as soon as this week.
The changes are reportedly not finalized as yet but the stable has been teasing splitting up for a number of weeks now.
Ali is set to go up against Riddle for the US Championship tonight at WWE Fastlane.
Just yesterday, T-BAR recently deleted all of his past tweets and changed his handle to "Don’t Blink."
