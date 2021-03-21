Will Ospreay Wins The New Japan Cup 2021, Shocking Ending!

Ospreay cut a promo on Ibushi and revealed he loves the idea of winning the World Title more than anything. However, things turned when Ospreay relieved a cutter on his girlfriend and fellow United Empire member Bea Priestly!

Following his big win, Ospreay invited Ibushi to the ring from the Japanese commentary desk.

Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 in a match against Shingo Takagi. This was their third time in a New Japan ring.

