WWE 'Top 10' Looks Back At Stone Cold Steve Austin Mic Moments

Few Superstars are as deadly with a microphone as Austin!

WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the top moments from Stone Cold Steve Austin on the microphone.

A Change In Direction Reportedly Pitched For RETRIBUTION

There has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION in WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select who revealed a "high-level pitch" was made recently that will likely lead to some sort of pitch, with [...] Mar 21 - There has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION in WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select who revealed a "high-level pitch" was made recently that will likely lead to some sort of pitch, with [...]

Will Ospreay Wins The New Japan Cup 2021, Shocking Ending!

Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 in a match against Shingo Takagi. This was their third time in a New Japan ring. Ospreay's win now guarantees him a title shot at Kota Ibushi's unified IWG[...] Mar 21 - Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 in a match against Shingo Takagi. This was their third time in a New Japan ring. Ospreay's win now guarantees him a title shot at Kota Ibushi's unified IWG[...]

Lance Storm On Concerns With How Christian Cage Is Being Introduced In AEW

During a recent appearance on the Figure Four Daily podcast, pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm expressed some issues with the Christian Cage was introduced in AEW. "To start, I love Christian. I thin[...] Mar 21 - During a recent appearance on the Figure Four Daily podcast, pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm expressed some issues with the Christian Cage was introduced in AEW. "To start, I love Christian. I thin[...]

Kurt Angle On Getting Knocked At SummerSlam 2000 Pay-Per-View

During the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle looked back at the SummerSlam 2000 pay-per-view where he went up against The Rock and Triple H. He revealed he was legitimately knocked [...] Mar 21 - During the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle looked back at the SummerSlam 2000 pay-per-view where he went up against The Rock and Triple H. He revealed he was legitimately knocked [...]

Further Update On The Charly Caruso Situation In WWE, AEW?

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has the following to say about the Charly Caruso situation, "I heard she was fired and then other people reported that she’s just not gonna [...] Mar 21 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has the following to say about the Charly Caruso situation, "I heard she was fired and then other people reported that she’s just not gonna [...]

Kalisto Comments On Not Being Booked Since Being Drafted To SmackDown

Kalisto who has not competed since the 2020 WWE Draft has taken to social media to comment on his current position in WWE. “Premier show. The land of opportunity. Smackdown. Thank you. Gracias.[...] Mar 21 - Kalisto who has not competed since the 2020 WWE Draft has taken to social media to comment on his current position in WWE. “Premier show. The land of opportunity. Smackdown. Thank you. Gracias.[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

The road to WrestleMania is nearing an end with one final pay-per-view stop with tonight's WWE Fastlane from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field The event will air on Peacock in the United Sta[...] Mar 21 - The road to WrestleMania is nearing an end with one final pay-per-view stop with tonight's WWE Fastlane from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field The event will air on Peacock in the United Sta[...]

WNS Weekly Address: Comments, Why We Dropped Results, #FreeFigFriday & More

WrestlingNewsSource.com is committed to our community and thus, each week we'll try and provide you with an update on all things WNS! Think of this as a weekly newsletter bringing to you all th[...] Mar 20 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is committed to our community and thus, each week we'll try and provide you with an update on all things WNS! Think of this as a weekly newsletter bringing to you all th[...]

'Delete That Now' - Vince McMahon's Reaction To Chris Jericho Taking A Photo On A Flight

During a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho interviewed Paul Wight and reflected on a time when he took a photo of Vince McMahon sleeping and showed it to him. McMahon was n[...] Mar 20 - During a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho interviewed Paul Wight and reflected on a time when he took a photo of Vince McMahon sleeping and showed it to him. McMahon was n[...]

Stephanie McMahon On How WWE Will Run After Vince McMahon Departs

During a recent interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports, Stephanie McMahon discussed what WWE has planned for when Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of the company. “I do think a lot of [...] Mar 20 - During a recent interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports, Stephanie McMahon discussed what WWE has planned for when Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of the company. “I do think a lot of [...]

WWE Removes Batista’s Hall Of Fame Announcement

Batista was scheduled to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic the event did not take place and inductees from that class are due to be inducted with the 2[...] Mar 20 - Batista was scheduled to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic the event did not take place and inductees from that class are due to be inducted with the 2[...]

Barry Orton Passes Away Aged 62

Randall Barry Orton has sadly passed away at the age of 62. Barry passed yesterday and was the brother of the legendary "Cowboy" Bob Orton and the uncle of WWE Superstar Randy Orton. Orton, had two [...] Mar 20 - Randall Barry Orton has sadly passed away at the age of 62. Barry passed yesterday and was the brother of the legendary "Cowboy" Bob Orton and the uncle of WWE Superstar Randy Orton. Orton, had two [...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #482 - WWE Fastlane 2021 Prediction Show

Episode 482 - Fastlane Predictions - Is Fastlane going to be a speed bump on the road to WrestleMania? We give our thoughts plus our take on AEW, Raw, and more! Tune in below. Your browser [...] Mar 20 - Episode 482 - Fastlane Predictions - Is Fastlane going to be a speed bump on the road to WrestleMania? We give our thoughts plus our take on AEW, Raw, and more! Tune in below. Your browser [...]

Titus O’Neil Likes Tweet Disapproving Of Hulk Hogan As The Host Of WrestleMania

WWE announced Friday that Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil are the hosts for WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. I[...] Mar 20 - WWE announced Friday that Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil are the hosts for WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. I[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks AEW Is 'Pulling A Revamp Of WCW'

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW recently signing Sting, Christian Cage and Paul Wight (Big Show). He feels that AEW right now is a revamp of WCW. “Right now it seems lik[...] Mar 20 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW recently signing Sting, Christian Cage and Paul Wight (Big Show). He feels that AEW right now is a revamp of WCW. “Right now it seems lik[...]

WWE Network Has Made A Mistake Or Leaked Something Huge

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class currently includes Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff. However, on Saturday, it was noticed by some eagle eyes fans that the original WWE Network has series titled "This Is[...] Mar 20 - The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class currently includes Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff. However, on Saturday, it was noticed by some eagle eyes fans that the original WWE Network has series titled "This Is[...]

Bow Wow Tells WWE Superstar He Won't Get A WrestleMania Match Without His Involvement

American Rapper Bow Wow is currently training to become a pro wrestler and as previously reported he is bringing trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi. During an interview on the Heels Pops & Chai[...] Mar 20 - American Rapper Bow Wow is currently training to become a pro wrestler and as previously reported he is bringing trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi. During an interview on the Heels Pops & Chai[...]

Earthquake Strikes NJPW Event

During an NJPW event in Sendai today a 7.0 earthquake caused the arena to shake and led to a pause in the event for safety. In the ring was the Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Ka[...] Mar 20 - During an NJPW event in Sendai today a 7.0 earthquake caused the arena to shake and led to a pause in the event for safety. In the ring was the Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Ka[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Is About To Get A Whole Lot More 'Nightmarish'

WWE announced During SmackDown on FOX, that Rhea Ripley will make her debut on Monday’s WWE RAW, the night after the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debutThis is[...] Mar 20 - WWE announced During SmackDown on FOX, that Rhea Ripley will make her debut on Monday’s WWE RAW, the night after the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debutThis is[...]

Advertisements Airing During WWE PPVs On Peacock?

Some good news! There has been some concern that WWE on Peacock runs advertisements (unless you have the ad-free version) and that these will interrupt the viewing experience during live pay-per-view[...] Mar 20 - Some good news! There has been some concern that WWE on Peacock runs advertisements (unless you have the ad-free version) and that these will interrupt the viewing experience during live pay-per-view[...]

Updated Card For Sunday's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, below is the updated Fastlane PPV for Sunday. - Edge defeated Jey Uso to become the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Roman [...] Mar 20 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, below is the updated Fastlane PPV for Sunday. - Edge defeated Jey Uso to become the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Roman [...]

Charlotte Flair Nixed From Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Poster

It might be something or nothing, but it has been noticed that Charlotte Flair has been nixed from the official poster for WWE WrestleMania 37 and there is now speculation about her not appearing at t[...] Mar 19 - It might be something or nothing, but it has been noticed that Charlotte Flair has been nixed from the official poster for WWE WrestleMania 37 and there is now speculation about her not appearing at t[...]

Updates On Finn Balor, Danny Burch, Santos Escobar In NXT Injury Report

The latest NXT injury report features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. As always the report is a mix of real-life injuries and storyline. - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Esc[...] Mar 19 - The latest NXT injury report features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. As always the report is a mix of real-life injuries and storyline. - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Esc[...]