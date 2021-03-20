WNS Weekly Address: Comments, Why We Dropped Results, #FreeFigFriday & More

WrestlingNewsSource.com is committed to our community and thus, each week we'll try and provide you with an update on all things WNS!

Think of this as a weekly newsletter bringing to you all the key updates to the website for our loyal readers over the past 15 years. This weekly address will also aim to respond to your concerns, complaints and inform you of new features, and hope to build on your support which we value.

Remember WNS isn't your normal wrestling news site, we're not backed by a big corporation or sponsor, we've never claimed to be journalists or insiders. We have however always been about creating a fun pro-wrestling community where people love to get their news and also interact using our custom-built features! I encourage you to read Our Methodology and About Us pages for more on who we are.

You can use the comment section below to connect with us, post feedback, or ask a burning question and a member of the administration will get back to you.

Let's get to it!

WNS Comments

We have noticed a few regular commenters make complaints in the WNS comment box on the website concerning matters unrelated to the reported content. One of the reasons I wanted to start this weekly address is to enable those of you who have concerns to have a dedicated forum where you can air concerns and have them dealt with. I also encourage our readers to contact me directly also at ben@wrestlingnewssource.com should you need any matter dealt with.

Weekly Results, Play-By-Play

To address concerns regarding the removal of weekly event results. We decided to drop regular result reporting and play-by-play to focus on the bigger moments that come out of an event. Quite often this will cover results to some extent, but we are aware this doesn't fully replace or replicate live play-by-play coverage.

To be frank with you, covering Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW, PPV's, NWA, ROH, NJPW, specials etc is an undertaking, it requires either one dedicated person to cover all the shows or a team. In 2021, one person would be covering several more shows than they would have done a decade ago - that isn't appealing as it once was, it's also not easy, and to build a team, people come and go often, it becomes harder to replace and thus you have gaps in result coverage, another chief complaint.

In addition, pro-wrestling is much more accessible these days, it's cheaper to watch, easier to attain results on social media etc and the demand for play-by-play just isn't there like it once was.

Please also remember WNS is run by a small team, we welcome support but it needs to be the right type of support.

What we are doing right now may not be "perfect" but it's the best we can provide. I welcome anybody who may want to voluntarily cover results more extensively to email me at ben@wrestlingnewssource.com.

#FreeFigFriday Launched

You may have noticed we've been giving away free WWE action figures via our social media! This is to be a regular feature in association with our longtime friends The Irish Whip Podcast. Keep checking back on WNS either late Thursday or Friday to enter the #FreeFigFrday giveaways.

The winner is revealed in a special spin the wheel on IrishWhipPodcast.com/live at 7:05 PM EST every Friday and we contact the winner via social media!

WNS Podcast Update

For those of you who listen to our official weekly show, WNS Podcast you may have noticed a small homepage update, with the show logo now sporting the two hosts Daniel and Tyler. We'll look to update the logo elsewhere on other platforms shortly. In addition, we're making regular posts about key episodes. WNS Podcast has been the official show of WNS for 10 years with nearly 500 episodes and many great interviews with wrestling superstars!. You can listen to this week's WWE Fastlane prediction show, here or listen back on past episodes by visiting the episode archive.

A New Columnist

We've not had a regular columnist for a while, but recently Ryan Pratt joined us to provide our readers with regular columns which look back at some of the biggest moments and events in pro-wrestling history. You can find two of his most recent articles below, and also follow him through the WNS hashtag #TDIWH.

- Icon Vs. Icon Tore The Roof Off The SkyDome 19 Years Ago Today

- Throwback Thursday: WCW Greed 2001, ECW Extreme Warfare 1995 & More

Smarkitude

Smarkitude is an underground professional wrestling-based television show meant to bring video chaos to the squared circle. All news featured on Smarkitude is courtesy of WrestlingNewsSource.com.

Smarkitude is a side-project of Human Raccoon.

Check it out...

Stay connected

The best way you can support WNS is by visiting regularly, interacting with our content, and having fun! We have a great WNS Forum for those of you old skool enough to remember a forum, or for those who just want space away from social media, click here to join.

Some hot topics:

‎️‍🔥 Shane McMahon in WWE Hall of Fame, yay or nay???

‎️‍🔥 Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa- Lights Out No DQ match

‎️‍🔥 Jim Johnston needs to shut up, today's theme songs are pretty good

If chatting in real-time is your thing we have WNS Discord. You can join our server now and claim your username. There is always guaranteed to be fellow WNS fans in there talking generally or during weekly pro-wrestling events and PPV! Join now.

Additionally, you can follow us on social media: Twitter, Facebook Page & Group, Instagram.

Thanks for reading our first WNS Weekly Address, I hope this has been informative for our loyal readers. As I mentioned you can leave your feedback, questions, or general discussion in the comment section below, we'll read it and respond accordingly.

P.S. I love interacting with our readers, so please if you are on social media drop me a friend request on my personal Facebook, or follow me on Instagram or Twitter. I like to have fun there and keep things entertaining!

Ben Jordan Kerin

WNS Director & Co-Founder

ben@wrestlingnewssource.com