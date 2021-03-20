WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
'Delete That Now' - Vince McMahon's Reaction To Chris Jericho Taking A Photo On A Flight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2021

During a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho interviewed Paul Wight and reflected on a time when he took a photo of Vince McMahon sleeping and showed it to him.

McMahon was not happy the photo was taken and ordered Jericho to delete the photo immediately. 

“I stayed up on one of those flights one time as long as he did. We were together,” Wight stated. “That entire trip, he never closed his eyes. He worked the whole time. He won’t sleep.“He hates it when people see him sleeping,”

“I took a picture of him sleeping on one of those trips, and I showed it to him. And I said, ‘You actually do sleep.’ He didn’t laugh. He didn’t smile. He said, ‘Delete that now,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, you’re crazy man.’ He didn’t find it funny.”


