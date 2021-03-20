WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Stephanie McMahon On How WWE Will Run After Vince McMahon Departs
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2021
During a recent interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports, Stephanie McMahon discussed what WWE has planned for when Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of the company.
“I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it’s also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that’s exactly what we have. So I do think it’s the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it’s a combination of things.”
“I don’t think there will ever be a person to person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out. But I think it’s a marriage of those things.”
