WWE Removes Batista’s Hall Of Fame Announcement

Batista was scheduled to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic the event did not take place and inductees from that class are due to be inducted with the 2021 inductees in a few weeks time.

WWE has removed Batista's Hall Of Fame announcement page from their website, with the link now directing to an "access denied" page.

In addition, the Hall of Fame logo has also been removed from Batista's profile, while other inductees still have the logo showing.

We'll keep you updated.