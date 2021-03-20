Barry Orton Passes Away Aged 62

Randall Barry Orton has sadly passed away at the age of 62.

Barry passed yesterday and was the brother of the legendary "Cowboy" Bob Orton and the uncle of WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

Orton, had two tenures with WWF under the ring name of Barry O. First from 1985-1988, and then again from 1990-1991. He held the NWA Americas Tag Team Championship with Héctor Guerrero and ICW Southeastern Tag Team Championship with Bob Orton Jr.

In 1991, Orton retired from the ring. A year later in 1992 he made an appearance on the Phil Donahue Show for the WWF Sex Scandals along with other wrestlers. He claimed that Terry Garvin, who worked in WWF Talent Relations tried to sexually harass during a car trip as a teenager.

Orton also wrestled for ICW, WOW, the NWA, and the IWF.

Following pro-wrestling, he had a few minor movie roles.