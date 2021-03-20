WNS Podcast releases a new episode every Friday. You can find us on the WNS homepage, or at the following links below:

Episode 482 - Fastlane Predictions - Is Fastlane going to be a speed bump on the road to WrestleMania? We give our thoughts plus our take on AEW, Raw, and more!

🔊 WNS Podcast #482 - WWE Fastlane 2021 Prediction Show

Titus O’Neil Likes Tweet Disapproving Of Hulk Hogan As The Host Of WrestleMania

WWE announced Friday that Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil are the hosts for WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. I[...] Mar 20 - WWE announced Friday that Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil are the hosts for WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. I[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks AEW Is 'Pulling A Revamp Of WCW'

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW recently signing Sting, Christian Cage and Paul Wight (Big Show). He feels that AEW right now is a revamp of WCW. “Right now it seems lik[...] Mar 20 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW recently signing Sting, Christian Cage and Paul Wight (Big Show). He feels that AEW right now is a revamp of WCW. “Right now it seems lik[...]

WWE Network Has Made A Mistake Or Leaked Something Huge

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class currently includes Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff. However, on Saturday, it was noticed by some eagle eyes fans that the original WWE Network has series titled "This Is[...] Mar 20 - The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class currently includes Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff. However, on Saturday, it was noticed by some eagle eyes fans that the original WWE Network has series titled "This Is[...]

Bow Wow Tells WWE Superstar He Won't Get A WrestleMania Match Without His Involvement

American Rapper Bow Wow is currently training to become a pro wrestler and as previously reported he is bringing trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi. During an interview on the Heels Pops & Chai[...] Mar 20 - American Rapper Bow Wow is currently training to become a pro wrestler and as previously reported he is bringing trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi. During an interview on the Heels Pops & Chai[...]

Earthquake Strikes NJPW Event

During an NJPW event in Sendai today a 7.0 earthquake caused the arena to shake and led to a pause in the event for safety. In the ring was the Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Ka[...] Mar 20 - During an NJPW event in Sendai today a 7.0 earthquake caused the arena to shake and led to a pause in the event for safety. In the ring was the Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Ka[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Is About To Get A Whole Lot More 'Nightmarish'

WWE announced During SmackDown on FOX, that Rhea Ripley will make her debut on Monday’s WWE RAW, the night after the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debutThis is[...] Mar 20 - WWE announced During SmackDown on FOX, that Rhea Ripley will make her debut on Monday’s WWE RAW, the night after the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debutThis is[...]

Advertisements Airing During WWE PPVs On Peacock?

Some good news! There has been some concern that WWE on Peacock runs advertisements (unless you have the ad-free version) and that these will interrupt the viewing experience during live pay-per-view[...] Mar 20 - Some good news! There has been some concern that WWE on Peacock runs advertisements (unless you have the ad-free version) and that these will interrupt the viewing experience during live pay-per-view[...]

Updated Card For Sunday's WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, below is the updated Fastlane PPV for Sunday. - Edge defeated Jey Uso to become the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Roman [...] Mar 20 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, below is the updated Fastlane PPV for Sunday. - Edge defeated Jey Uso to become the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Roman [...]

Charlotte Flair Nixed From Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Poster

It might be something or nothing, but it has been noticed that Charlotte Flair has been nixed from the official poster for WWE WrestleMania 37 and there is now speculation about her not appearing at t[...] Mar 19 - It might be something or nothing, but it has been noticed that Charlotte Flair has been nixed from the official poster for WWE WrestleMania 37 and there is now speculation about her not appearing at t[...]

Updates On Finn Balor, Danny Burch, Santos Escobar In NXT Injury Report

The latest NXT injury report features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. As always the report is a mix of real-life injuries and storyline. - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Esc[...] Mar 19 - The latest NXT injury report features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. As always the report is a mix of real-life injuries and storyline. - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Esc[...]

WWE Has Plans To Tape The Final SmackDown Before WrestleMania

WWE is reportedly planning to tape the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37, according to Fightful Select. The plan as of this report is to tape the April 9 episode of SmackDown before the April 2 [...] Mar 19 - WWE is reportedly planning to tape the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37, according to Fightful Select. The plan as of this report is to tape the April 9 episode of SmackDown before the April 2 [...]

Eric Bischoff On Who He Would Like To Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

During his most recent 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he can decide who inducts him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, or if he is a decision made by the company. Here is what he said: "I don&r[...] Mar 19 - During his most recent 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he can decide who inducts him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, or if he is a decision made by the company. Here is what he said: "I don&r[...]

The Rock Responds To The Undertaker Calling Him A Hollywood C-Lister In Jest

The Rock has reacted to the Undertaker calling him a Hollywood C-Lister. During a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Undertaker discussed why he never went to Hollywood, sa[...] Mar 19 - The Rock has reacted to the Undertaker calling him a Hollywood C-Lister. During a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Undertaker discussed why he never went to Hollywood, sa[...]

AEW Star Has Heat For 'Bad Match' On Recent Show

Jack Evans reportedly has some backstage heat after this week’s AEW Dark main event with "people you don’t want heat with" for a botched Phoenix Splash on AEW Dark. Here is what Wrestling[...] Mar 19 - Jack Evans reportedly has some backstage heat after this week’s AEW Dark main event with "people you don’t want heat with" for a botched Phoenix Splash on AEW Dark. Here is what Wrestling[...]

Seth Rollins Teasing Big News For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown and he is teasing "big news" for the show on FOX. Rollins has in a storyline with Cesaro for a few weeks now and it’s believed th[...] Mar 19 - Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown and he is teasing "big news" for the show on FOX. Rollins has in a storyline with Cesaro for a few weeks now and it’s believed th[...]

AEW Superstar MJF Files For A New Trademark

MJF has recently filed to trademark his initials with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Scarfs; Scarves; Suits; Sweatshirts; Hooded sw[...] Mar 19 - MJF has recently filed to trademark his initials with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Scarfs; Scarves; Suits; Sweatshirts; Hooded sw[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Heading For A Sellout On Both Nights

Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE WrestleMania 37 for both nights Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will be sold out. The report not[...] Mar 19 - Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE WrestleMania 37 for both nights Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will be sold out. The report not[...]

Update On Charly Caruso's WWE Status

In an update on Charly Caruso, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that she is expected to be leaving the company when her contract expires. "PWInsider.com has been told Caruso is not cur[...] Mar 19 - In an update on Charly Caruso, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that she is expected to be leaving the company when her contract expires. "PWInsider.com has been told Caruso is not cur[...]

WWE Announces Interview Segment For Tonight’s Episode of SmackDown

WWE has announced an interview segment with Big E and Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered[...] Mar 19 - WWE has announced an interview segment with Big E and Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered[...]

Schedule For The Upcoming 'Biography: WWE Legends' Series From A&E and WWE Studios

The full schedule for A&E’s "Biography - WWE Legends" series has been revealed. Each episode which has also been produced by WWE Studios will have a run time of 2 hours starting Sunday, Apri[...] Mar 19 - The full schedule for A&E’s "Biography - WWE Legends" series has been revealed. Each episode which has also been produced by WWE Studios will have a run time of 2 hours starting Sunday, Apri[...]

Rubber Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary Show

ROH issues the following: DALTON CASTLE, JOSH WOODS SQUARE OFF IN RUBBER MATCH AT 19TH ANNIVERSARY Having split their first two matches against each other, Dalton Castle and Josh Woods will battle a[...] Mar 19 - ROH issues the following: DALTON CASTLE, JOSH WOODS SQUARE OFF IN RUBBER MATCH AT 19TH ANNIVERSARY Having split their first two matches against each other, Dalton Castle and Josh Woods will battle a[...]

Triple H Reportedly In Quarantine After Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Triple H is in quarantine after the latest COVID-19 outbreak among talent. The report noted Triple H’s situation is being kept se[...] Mar 19 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Triple H is in quarantine after the latest COVID-19 outbreak among talent. The report noted Triple H’s situation is being kept se[...]

Update On Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker Main Event Lights Out Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony Khan sees the Lights Out match as AEW’s signature match for settling feuds, similar to how cage matches or the Hell in a Cell match used to be[...] Mar 19 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony Khan sees the Lights Out match as AEW’s signature match for settling feuds, similar to how cage matches or the Hell in a Cell match used to be[...]