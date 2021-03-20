WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks AEW Is 'Pulling A Revamp Of WCW'

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed AEW recently signing Sting, Christian Cage and Paul Wight (Big Show). He feels that AEW right now is a revamp of WCW.

“Right now it seems like they’re pulling a revamp of WCW,” Booker T said. “As far as signing veteran talent, guys well past their better years of their careers. Guys that young guys could take either one of two ways, either these guys are here to help us or these guys are here to take our spot.

“I was one of the young guys on the [WCW] roster back then, I was coming up. I must say, a few of those guys came in, [Curt] Hennig, Bret Hart, I got a chance to work with them and they gave me some good feedback and I felt a lot of energy from a few guys that came over. But, the majority of those guys that came over from the WWF, man they were just coming to get a check, they were coming to get paid.”