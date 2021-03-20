Bow Wow Tells WWE Superstar He Won't Get A WrestleMania Match Without His Involvement

American Rapper Bow Wow is currently training to become a pro wrestler and as previously reported he is bringing trained by WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi.

During an interview on the Heels Pops & Chairshots’ Shooting the Ish podcast, Bow Wow was asked by the hosts which WWE Superstar he would like to go up against in the ring.

Bow Wow revealed that he wants a WrestleMania against - T-Bar.

"I want T-Bar for sure. I’ve told him ‘bro you’re not going to get a Wrestlemania match without me. You’ve never been blogged about unless it’s on WWE.com’."