Earthquake Strikes NJPW Event

Holy shit, an earthquake has happened in the middle of the match https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE #njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/RmoktTtguV

Officials as mentioned paused the event, which lasted around 30 minutes, whilst they conducted safety checks. The event resumed with Ibushi picking up the win for his team.

In the ring was the Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi.

During an NJPW event in Sendai today a 7.0 earthquake caused the arena to shake and led to a pause in the event for safety.

