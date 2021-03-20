Monday's WWE Raw Is About To Get A Whole Lot More 'Nightmarish'

WWE announced During SmackDown on FOX, that Rhea Ripley will make her debut on Monday’s WWE RAW, the night after the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debut

This is her brutality, and it has a new home on Monday Night Raw.

Over the last several weeks, the WWE Universe and the Raw Women’s Division have been warned, and this Monday, “The Nightmare” Rhea Ripley will finally arrive on Raw.

Will Ripley be looking to put the red brand on notice right off the bat?

