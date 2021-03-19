Charlotte Flair Nixed From Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Poster

It might be something or nothing, but it has been noticed that Charlotte Flair has been nixed from the official poster for WWE WrestleMania 37 and there is now speculation about her not appearing at the event.

It has been rumored that Charlotte would be going up against Asuka for the RAW Women's Title at Mania.

Charlotte was not on this week's Monday Night Raw.

WrestleMania is scheduled to take place as a two-night event on April 10 and 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.