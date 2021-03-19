Updates On Finn Balor, Danny Burch, Santos Escobar In NXT Injury Report

The latest NXT injury report features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. As always the report is a mix of real-life injuries and storyline.

- NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar suffered a tongue laceration from the headbutt from NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Escobar is hoped to be cleared by next week



- NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder when he and partner Oney Lorcan took the double suplex from Karrion Kross in the main event. He could be out of action for a while.

- NXT Champion Finn Balor suffered various injuries in the main event attack from Kross. Balor is medically cleared "as tolerated" and he has been 100% cleared for the title defense against Kross at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver”.