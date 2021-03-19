Eric Bischoff On Who He Would Like To Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

During his most recent 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he can decide who inducts him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, or if he is a decision made by the company. Here is what he said:

"I don’t know that there’s an obvious answer to me. Clearly, Hulk is one of my best friends, and the history that we have together in the industry and the friendship that we’ve maintained after we've been working together for a long time. We've been friends outside of wrestling as long as we've been friends inside, maybe longer than we were friends inside of wrestling. Certainly, if I have to sit down and think about that that’s probably going to be where I’m going to go to first. I’ve got a family that I would love to see up there too and share in that moment. My wife, or my wife and my kids, or there are other people. Bill Shaw, the guy Who gave me the real opportunity that I had in WCW, would be someone that I would think about. There’s a lot of people that come to my mind that make sense, but I've thought about it more just now than I have all day."

On Vince McMahon doing his induction, he said, "no chance in hell!"